Indian Space Agency Releases Images of Moon Craters Taken by Chandrayaan-2

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) released a series of images of moon craters taken by the Chandrayaan-2 unmanned lunar exploration mission at an altitude of about 4,375 kilometers (2,718 miles).

On August 19, the Chandrayaan-2 lunar station was successfully placed into the Moon's orbit. A couple of days later, ISRO released an image of the lunar surface that shows the Mare Orientale basin and Apollo crater, which are located on the other side of the moon.

In the new images, impact craters such as Somerfeld, Kirkwood, Jackson, Mach, Korolev, Mitra, Plaskett, Rozhdestvenskiy and Hermite can be seen.

Chandrayaan-2 is India's second lunar exploration mission. The spacecraft involved is more technically advanced than its predecessor, the Chandrayaan-1, which was sent to the Moon in 2008.

The launch of Chandrayaan-2 was postponed several times and eventually took place on July 22.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission consists of an orbiter and the Vikram lander, named after ISRO Founder Vikram Sarabhai. It also includes a small rover named Pragyan (wisdom) that will study the mineralogical and chemical composition of the lunar surface, while the mother ship will orbit the Moon at a distance of approximately 100 km as it takes pictures and sends them to Earth.

The lander and the rover have already separated from the orbiter, and they are scheduled to land on the Moon's southern pole on September 7.

If performed successfully, the mission will make India the fourth state to claim a presence on the Moon after the United States, Russia and China.