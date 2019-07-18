UrduPoint.com
Indian Space Agency Reschedules Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission Launch For July 22

Thu 18th July 2019

Indian Space Agency Reschedules Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission Launch for July 22

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The launch of India's Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission, which was called off earlier in the week over a technical issue, has been rescheduled for July 22, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Thursday.

"Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST [9:13 GMT] on Monday, July 22, 2019," ISRO wrote on Twitter.

India has long been seeking to become the fourth nation, along with the United States, Russia and China, to land on the Moon, but the historic mission, set to send a rover to the moon, has been suffering delays since April 2018.

