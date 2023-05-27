Indian Space Agency to Take Crew Recovery Training Out to Sea Ahead of Manned Flight

The Indian Space Research Organization on Saturday stated its readiness to move space crew recovery training to the open sea in what is a major step forward in preparations for the nation's first manned launch

Preparations for the Gaganyaan ("Celestial Vehicle") orbital flight mission have been afoot for more than a decade. It was originally set to launch in 2021 but has been delayed until 2024. ISRO, the Indian space agency, has been training crew recovery in a pool at a navy training center in Kochi using a capsule mock-up.

"Recovery Operations for the Gaganyaan mission took a major step forward with the release of the Gaganyaan Recovery Training Plan .

.. The Recovery training is planned in incremental phases starting from unmanned recovery to manned recovery training in harbor and open sea conditions," ISRO said.

The plan defines overall requirements with respect to training of various teams participating in the recovery, including technicians, medical specialists and para jumpers, who will retrieve the astronauts. The navy will be assisting in the training together with maritime agencies.