UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Tech Ministry Issues Last Warning To Twitter To Comply With New IT Rules

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 04:18 PM

Indian Tech Ministry Issues Last Warning to Twitter to Comply With New IT Rules

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Friday issued a sternly articulated letter to Twitter that said failure to comply with new IT rules will lead to Twitter losing exemption from liability under IT Act, draw penal provisions

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Friday issued a sternly articulated letter to Twitter that said failure to comply with new IT rules will lead to Twitter losing exemption from liability under IT Act, draw penal provisions.

This warning came after the Ministry was dissatisfied with the response of the microblogging platform to its initial letters sent on May 26 and 28, where it previously asked the social media platform to appoint an Indian-based grievance redressal officer to whom Indian users can complain when subjected to offensive tweets.

"It is clear from your responses that till date, Twitter has not informed about the details of the Chief Compliance Officer as required under the Rules. Further, Resident Grievance Officer and Nodal Contact Person nominated by you is not an employee of Twitter Inc.

in India as prescribed in the rules. The office address of twitter Inc. as mentioned by you is that of a law firm in India, which is also not as per the rules," the Ministry said in a letter.

The ministry acknowledged that although the provisions for significant intermediaries under the rules have already come into force on May 26 and Twitter has not complied, it stated that as a "gesture of goodwill," it will give Twitter one last notice to comply with the new rules immediately or face its consequent action.

The Ministry further stressed that "Twitter's refusal to comply demonstrates its lack of commitment and efforts towards providing a safe experience for the people," adding that the worlds' largest democracy has been among the first countries in the world outside its parent country to accept the microblogging platform enthusiastically.

Related Topics

India World Technology Democracy Social Media Twitter Lead May From Employment

Recent Stories

ADIHEX announces &#039;Most Beautiful Captive-Bred ..

7 minutes ago

VC IUB for showing responsibility towards Earth in ..

2 minutes ago

Lok Virsa organizes screening of film"Justice Leag ..

2 minutes ago

Covid-19 Vaccination Center opens at LCCI

2 minutes ago

Sui Gas scheme inaugurated in Dodher Thandhkoi

3 minutes ago

Fawad invites opposition yet again to discuss elec ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.