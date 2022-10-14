UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Intends To Become Leader In Global Satellite Communications - Ministry

October 14, 2022

Indonesia Intends to Become Leader in Global Satellite Communications - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Information Technology on Friday announced plans to make the country one of the world's largest satellite operators.

"Two satellite blocks with high capacity will be launched next year," Communications Minister Johnny Plate said, as quoted by the Indonesian news agency Antara.

The launch of the blocks will support the acceleration of digital transformation in Indonesia and bring it to a leading position in the world, the minister added.

Indonesia currently exploits only eight satellites with a total capacity of 50 gigabits per second, while the new satellites will have a capacity six times higher than the current, according to the Antara.

Thousands of Indonesian citizens will receive access to the internet thanks to the launch of new satellites, the report added.

