UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Negotiating Launch Of 1st Indigenous Astronaut With Russia's Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:28 PM

Indonesia Negotiating Launch of 1st Indigenous Astronaut with Russia's Roscosmos

Indonesia is in talks with Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos on sending its first domestic astronaut to space, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Indonesia is in talks with Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos on sending its first domestic astronaut to space, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said Tuesday.

"We have started negotiations with countries such as Turkey, Indonesia, Hungary as they want to launch their own cosmonaut.

They want to cooperate with Roscosmos," Rogozin said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 television.

Earlier reports indicated that Russia could send Turkish and Hungarian astronauts into space.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Indonesia Hungary TV

Recent Stories

Masood khan praises balochistan’s support for ka ..

10 minutes ago

PTI central Punjab president calls on Chief Minist ..

2 minutes ago

Iraq's Premier Assures Pompeo About US Personnel S ..

2 minutes ago

Israeli population exceed 9.1 mln

2 minutes ago

MPAs meet Chief Minister Punjab

7 minutes ago

Dense fog likely to prevail in Punjab

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.