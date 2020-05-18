UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Planning 10% Tax On Foreign Digital Services

Daniyal Sohail 9 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

Indonesia planning 10% tax on foreign digital services

Indonesia will slap a 10 percent value-added tax on the digital offerings of foreign companies from July 1, the finance ministry said, a levy that could apply to internet giants such as Spotify and Netflix

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Indonesia will slap a 10 percent value-added tax on the digital offerings of foreign companies from July 1, the finance ministry said, a levy that could apply to internet giants such as Spotify and Netflix.

Products and services including video games, music and movie streaming could be subject to the levy, the government said.

"The tax for foreign digital products is a part of the government's effort to create a level playing field for all businesses," the tax directorate said in a statement.

The move was also aimed at boosting public revenue to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia's biggest economy, it added.

Indonesia's fast-growing Internet economy was valued at $40 billion in 2019 -- a figure estimated to more than triple by 2025 -- according to a study by Google and Singapore sovereign investment fund Temasek.

Tech companies often pay little tax in countries where they are not physically presentInternational efforts have dragged on to find a new model for taxing revenues earned via online sales and advertising, but Washington said targeted taxes single out US companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Netflix.

In response to a levy on revenues earned by tech companies in France, Washington threatened retaliatory duties of up to 100 percent on French imports such as champagne and camembert cheese.

Related Topics

Internet Google Video Games Film And Movies Music Washington Facebook Threatened France Singapore Indonesia July 2019 Apple All From Government Asia Netflix Billion

Recent Stories

Hafeez Sheikh says govt is preparing the budget fo ..

27 seconds ago

Turkmenistan On The Way To Joining The World Trade ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo’s global network grows to 75 d ..

9 minutes ago

Masha Pasha comes forward in support of Yasin Huss ..

17 minutes ago

Jatoi asked govt to allow transport in Sindh

12 minutes ago

French court outlaws drone use for Paris virus fig ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.