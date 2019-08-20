Indonesia Reduces Internet Speed in West Papua to Curb 'Fake News' Amid Protests - Reports

The Indonesian government decreased the speed of the internet in several cities among the country's eastern West Papua province to stop the spread of "fake news" amid protests triggered by the alleged discrimination against students from the region

The protests were sparked on Monday by a video, which was widely circulated on the internet, reportedly showing police in East Java insulting dozens of Papuan students who had been detained for damaging an Indonesian flag during Independence Day celebrations.

The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology confirmed that the internet speed was reduced in three cities hit by the unrest, according to the Jakarta Post newspaper.

"The reason for decreasing the internet speed was to prevent the spread of fake news that caused protests," Ferdinandus Setu, a spokesman for the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, said, as quoted by the newspaper.

�The easternmost Indonesian provinces of Papua and West Papua have been mired in conflict since 1962, with local separatists struggling for independence from Jakarta.