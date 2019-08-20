UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reduces Internet Speed In West Papua To Curb 'Fake News' Amid Protests - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 23 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:29 PM

Indonesia Reduces Internet Speed in West Papua to Curb 'Fake News' Amid Protests - Reports

The Indonesian government decreased the speed of the internet in several cities among the country's eastern West Papua province to stop the spread of "fake news" amid protests triggered by the alleged discrimination against students from the region

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The Indonesian government decreased the speed of the internet in several cities among the country's eastern West Papua province to stop the spread of "fake news" amid protests triggered by the alleged discrimination against students from the region.

The protests were sparked on Monday by a video, which was widely circulated on the internet, reportedly showing police in East Java insulting dozens of Papuan students who had been detained for damaging an Indonesian flag during Independence Day celebrations.

The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology confirmed that the internet speed was reduced in three cities hit by the unrest, according to the Jakarta Post newspaper.

"The reason for decreasing the internet speed was to prevent the spread of fake news that caused protests," Ferdinandus Setu, a spokesman for the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, said, as quoted by the newspaper.

�The easternmost Indonesian provinces of Papua and West Papua have been mired in conflict since 1962, with local separatists struggling for independence from Jakarta.

Related Topics

Internet Police Technology Jakarta Independence Post From Government

Recent Stories

Contact Established With Pirates Who Kidnapped 3 R ..

27 seconds ago

PASSD establishes safety nets for deserving people ..

29 seconds ago

PASSD commences 20,000 merit, need-based undergra ..

31 seconds ago

Corrupt leaders will not receive special treatment ..

33 seconds ago

Women plant hundreds of trees in Bannu

8 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) announces schola ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.