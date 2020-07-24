UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Remains Interested In Cooperating With Russia In Space Industry - Ambassador

Daniyal Sohail 37 seconds ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:30 PM

Indonesia Remains Interested in Cooperating With Russia in Space Industry - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Indonesia remains interested in cooperating with Russia over the Asian country's participation in the space industry, Indonesian Ambassador in Moscow Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi told Sputnik in an interview.

"The idea still remains," the ambassador said when asked of the potential for Jakarta and Moscow to work together on matters of space travel.

Jakarta has great interest in the possibility of sending an Indonesian astronaut to space, especially after talks were held between the country's minister of defense and officials from Roscosmos, Russia's state space agency, Supriyadi added.

"Ever since the meeting six months ago, our minister is still very much interested in space cooperation, because Russia is very advanced in this matter. This includes, of course, the possibility of sending our first astronaut [to space]," the ambassador remarked.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said this past December that Russia is talking to Hungary, Turkey, and Indonesia on the potential for astronauts from these three countries to participate in Russia-led space missions.

