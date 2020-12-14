UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Wants To Lure SpaceX To Build Rocket Launch Site

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:03 PM

Indonesia has invited Tesla boss Elon Musk to build a launch site for his SpaceX's rocket in the Southeast Asian country, pointing out the benefits of a location next to the equator, officials said

"Indonesia has several areas located near to the equator," Jodi Mahardi, spokesman of Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Ministry, told AFP on Monday.

"The cost of SpaceX's rocket launch will be lower because its satellite won't need any manoeuvring to adjust its orbit to the equator," he added.

President Joko Widodo officially extended the invitation to the world's second-richest person in a telephone conversation on Friday.

Indonesia's space agency announced last year a plan to build its first spaceport on the island of Biak, off the north coast of the island of New Guinea and has been in talks with foreign partners.

