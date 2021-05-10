Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Available in Pakistan with the realme 8 Pro

The realme 8 Pro is equipped with a 108MP Ultra Quad Camera, a 50W SuperDart Charge and a host of other features all for PKR 47,999/-

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th April, 2021) realme Pakistan has announced the availability of the top variant of its groundbreaking realme 8 Series, the realme 8 Pro. This all new smartphone takes the hype of realme’s number series a notch higher, by bringing flagship level specs such as a 108MP Ultra Quad Camera, a 50W SuperDart Charge, a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED FullScreen Display and the slimmest smartphone in its series at 8.1 mm. These features along with a ton of others make it a worthy buy at PKR 47,999/- only.

The realme 8 Pro was launched at a glitzy launch event a week ago, along with the realme 8. Both these phones did phenomenally well during the pre-order phase by smashing previous records of the realme number series in Pakistan. The realme 8 Pro’s captivating Infinite Bold Design led people to get it for themselves as Eid approaches, letting them flaunt their style statements with the new entrant on the block.

The highlight of realme 8 Pro is its 108MP Ultra Quad Camera that has a large Samsung HM2 sensor of 1/1.52 inch giving an insanely good resolution of 12000×9000. An 8MP Ultra-wide Angle Lens supports a 119° capturing field making it worthwhile for capturing landscapes, panoramas and other wide spaces.

The 2MP Black & White Portrait Lens helps captures better light while the 2MP Marco Lens enables users to get up-close and personal with their tiniest subjects, at a distance of 4 cm.

More so, the phone is a powerhouse when it comes to battery and charging. With a 4,500 mAh battery that gets powered by a 50W SuperDart Charge, one doesn’t have to wait long enough to use their phone on-the-go. The realme 8 Pro charges to 100% in 47 minutes and 50% in 17 minutes – that is a massive reduction in waiting time. But once it is powered up, people get to enjoy an immersive and encapsulating Super AMOLED Display that’s 6.4 inches long end-to-end.

Not just that, the realme 8 Pro also comes with 8GB + 128GB of storage space, this means that it not only stores more, but also does a superfast lag-free performance as you browse through your social networks, photos and watch your favourite videos on the phone.

With these amazing features, realme fulfills its “Dare to Leap” vision making a leap way ahead of its competitors. So do not miss this chance to revolutionize your style with the realme 8 Pro – all for PKR 47,999/-.