Infinix And Bank Alfalah Join Hands To Bring Exciting Offers For Customers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:58 AM

Infinix and Bank Alfalah Join Hands to Bring Exciting Offers for Customers

Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand Infinix has partnered with Bank Alfalah to bring exclusive offers of installments and discount offers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020) Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand Infinix has partnered with Bank Alfalah to bring exclusive offers of installments and discount offers. Bank Alfalah has a mobile week campaign going on till 31st October during which latest devices by Infinix like Zero 8 and Zero 8i are available on exclusive discounts and instalment plans.

Infinix had recently launched Zero 8 which is its flagship series and has garnered appreciation for its advanced specifications and the world’s first 48 MP dual selfie camera. The best-selling smartphone from the brand will now be available with an exclusive discount during the Bank Alfalah mobile week, and customers can also enjoy Infinix phone purchases on instalments with 0 % mark-up rate on Alfa mall.


“Infinix has always strived to be a brand that is centered on its consumers need – and bringing these offerings is a part to give back to the customers who trust us and our devices. We are extremely happy with this new partnership with Bank Alfalah, and we hope to continue doing this in the future to serve our consumers better,” said Mr. Joe Hu, the CEO of Infinix Pakistan.
Infinix has always remained true to bringing quality devices in budget-friendly prices for its consumers, staying at the top of the smartphone industry. Committed to building cutting-edge technology and fashionably designed dynamic mobile devices, Infinix creates globally-focused intelligent life experiences, catering to all lifestyles.

