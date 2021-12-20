UrduPoint.com

Infinix And Garena Free Fire Launches Pakistan’s First Esports-themed Experience Store In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 11:23 AM

Infinix and Garena Free Fire launches Pakistan’s first esports-themed experience store in Lahore

Pakistan’s top smartphone brand, Infinix, has launched the country’s first esports-themed technology store today in collaboration with Garena Free Fire

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th December, 2021) Pakistan’s top smartphone brand, Infinix, has launched the country’s first esports-themed technology store today in collaboration with Garena Free Fire.

The store is located at one of the most prime locations in Lahore, Packages Mall. For the Infinix x Garena Free Fire store launch, media persons, key media officials, Infinix, Free Fire officials, and other prominent industry members were invited for the store opening ceremony.

Infinix also gave away exciting gifts to the loyal customers which were present for the store opening ceremony.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was presided over by Zeeshan Mian Noor, CEO Zenith, the chief guest of the occasion.

Other attendees include Malik Khalid, Chairman of the All Pakistan Mobile dealers association, key personnel from Pakistan’s media community, Infinix Pakistan officials and Garena.
Commenting on the successful launch of the store, Joe Hu, CEO Infinix Pakistan said, “Infinix as a consumer-centric brand not only brings new innovative technology but also adds value in consumer’s life.

With our new store, we aim to empower youth with esports enabled interactive technology and to promote E-sport further in Pakistan’’.


Garena Free Fire is one of the world’s top mobile battle royale games.

The free-to-play title achieved a record high of 150 million peak daily active users, and is the most downloaded game globally in 2021, according to Sensor Tower. Earlier this year, Free Fire hit over 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store, joining a small group of mobile players who have done so.


Pioneering in innovation, Infinix takes pride in keeping up with the latest trends and coming up with new and exciting ways to engage with its customers. The new esport-themed flagship store, is a testament to Infinix’s commitment to be a front runner in the expansion of technological advancement in Pakistan.

As a top selling smartphone brand of the country, Infinix values an enhanced user experience above all, and today with this exclusive new store launch, Infinix has successfully brought an end to waiting for esports atmosphere to begin and flourish in Pakistan.
So, do not wait any longer and head over to the Packages Mall today for an irreplaceable in-store experience and some free gifts!
Download Free Fire on the Apple iOS App or Google Play store.
Free Fire MAX is also available on the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Fire Google Technology Mobile Apple Media All From Industry Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice in 2022-23

New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice in 2022-23

19 seconds ago
 Habib University dedicates amphitheater to Saima & ..

Habib University dedicates amphitheater to Saima & Shahbaz Yasin Malik, CEO Hilt ..

11 minutes ago
 Fatima Fertilizer celebrates third Kissan Day at t ..

Fatima Fertilizer celebrates third Kissan Day at the Pakistan Pavilion of Expo 2 ..

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Records continue to be broken in Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

Records continue to be broken in Abu Dhabi&#039;s FINA World Swimming Championsh ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.