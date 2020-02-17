Infinix and Shadab Khan Join Hands For a Ground-Breaking Offer

Infinix Pakistan, the leading smartphone brand joins hand with Shadab Khan, the youngest captain in the history of PSL.

Islamabad: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17, 2020) infinix Pakistan, the leading smartphone brand joins hand with Shadab Khan, the youngest captain in the history of PSL. This partnership will bring more excitement and fun for the fans of Infinix and Shadab. Infinix has designed this discount campaign to engage young and energetic people. Now, you can get Infinix S5 (6GB + 128GB) at the price of Rs. 22,399/- and Infinix S5 (4GB + 64GB)at the price of Rs. 19,999/- during the PSL season.

This limited time discount campaign is starting from 18th of Feb and will end on 22nd of March. For each match that Shadab's team wins during PSL, Infinix will give a discount of Rs.300. For instance during the qualifying matches of PSL if Shadab's team wins all ten matches then customers will be getting discount up to Rs.3000. Additionally, after winning the qualifiers Islamabad’s team will be playing one eliminator and a final match and win both, the discount then will be increased to Rs.

3,600 in total. To learn more about this exciting campaign please click on the link Infinix Pakistan.

Mr. Joe Hu, CEO Infinix Pakistan commented "We are extremely pleased to have Shadab Khan as our brand ambassador. This PSL season will be more exciting for the fans of Infinix and Shadab Khan. We look forward to a great experience all the while giving the maximum benefit to our customers.”

Infinix always ensure to keep their customers engaged and energetic by bringing such campaigns. Keeping the tag of young brand in the market, Infinix has relentlessly taken an initiative to launch the biggest discount campaign of the season so brace yourself to participate in this most anticipated Game.