Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020) Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand Infinix has slashed the price of its premium device, the Infinix Smart 4. The state-of-the-art device with 6.6" large HD+ waterdrop display is now available at Rs. 13,999 in stores and online countrywide.

The Infinix Smart 4 comes with a beautiful 6.6” Waterdrop display and a Long-lasting 4000mAh Battery. For imaging duties, it boasts AI-powered dual camera lenses, with a 5 MP front and 8 MP rear camera. The device is available in three attractive color options; cosmic purple, quetzal cyan, and midnight black.

With its luxurious design and body, powerful features, and Infinix’s product durability, the Infinix Smart 4 has been another best-seller from the smartphone brand and remains one of the most budget-friendly phones in the market. The premium smartphone brand Infinix has been catering to the GenZ with its innovative and futuristic devices in an affordable price range. The price cut on another best-seller comes as exciting news for all the Infinix buyers looking for a quality device.