Infinix Announces Note 7: Explore the New Big with 48MP Quad Rear Video Camera

Infinix, a premium online-driven smartphone brand designed for the young generation, collaborated with sensational duo Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor to launch much-anticipated Note 7 series

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020) Infinix, a premium online-driven smartphone brand designed for the young generation, collaborated with sensational duo Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor to launch much-anticipated Note 7 series. The Infinix Note 7 comes with 48MP Quad Rear Video Camera, capable of shooting high detailed picture and videos even in low light, MediaTek Helio G70 chipset &a 6.95” HD+ Infinity-O display.The Note 7 series consists of three variants i.e. 6GB+128GB (Rs.28, 999), 4GB+128GB (Rs.26,999) and two lite variants with 4GB+128GB (Rs.24,999) and 4GB+64GB (Rs. 21,999). Infinix Note 7 will be available for pre-booking on XParkstarting from 04thMayin 3 mesmerizing color designs such as, Forest Green, Aether Black and Bolivia Blue with subtle patterns in the reflective glass.

Note 7 boasts with 48MP Quad Camera, allowing users to create ultra-high-resolution photos & videosunder a diverse range of lighting conditions, specifically in low light. No matter whether it is a beautiful sunset, a backlight street view, a selfie or even highlights from a night out, the camera is able to capture it all-- with crystal clear clarity and lifelike beauty.

“We are very proud to launch NOTE 7 to local market. NOTE 7 carries forward the DNA of Infinix by offering the most premium smartphone experience and powerful features through stylish designs, trendy technologies, and high-quality hardware to software experience. NOTE 7 is the device that combines Infinix’s technological innovation strength with our deep insights into our target consumers’ real needs to deliver an overall enhanced experience for all types of content consumption and user scenarios. We are confident that both our fans and new users will be amazed by the NOTE 7 when exploring and perusing unlimited new wonders with cutting-edge technology in the newest yet most price-friendly NOTE 7 in its price segment.

” said Mr. Joe Hu, CEO Infinix Pakistan.

Smart phones have become an indispensable tool in people’s daily work and private life. Shooting videos in low-light has never been this easy with Note 7’s outstanding low-light performance.

With a 1080P low-light video camera recording at 30fps,pixel 2.8μm,it will be able to capture each detail and color even in the dark without the flash. The unique 1080P low-light video camera allows NOTE 7 stand out among other mobile products within its target market segment. Meanwhile, powered by advanced AIS (AI Image Stabilization), users can also capture incredible blur-free, handheld shots even in low-light conditions using Night Mode.

NOTE 7 can accurately sense movement and stability as well as the amplitude and eliminate it, creating super steady action shots; this enables users to effortlessly take high motion videos without the blur and shakiness, instantly immortalizing otherwise fleeting moments of fun. Furthermore, a 16MP front camera means that every selfie user take can be stunning, turning a selfie into a self-portrait in just one second.

Packed with a 6.95’’ HD + Infinity-O displayand MediaTek Helio G70 CPU performance, NOTE 7 makes for a well-rounded phone that seamlessly bridges daily work and play - For those who want to be efficient during working hours& also want to experience immersive gaming.Its high-definition Infinity-O display and strong CPU performance can offer a fantastic viewing experience and smooth multitasking capabilities for whenever users are video calling, playing games, watching their favorite videos, or just about anything. The big 5000mAh battery is going to support the users in all conditions with a longer screen on time. The 18W super-fast charge is also something that is a new step towards keeping up with the fast-paced lifestyle of consumers.