Infinix Brand Power On The Rise: Makes Second Appearance In Kantar BrandZ Top 50

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 04:43 PM

Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, has once again been recognized in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders 2024 ranking by Google and Kantar

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, has once again been recognized in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders 2024 ranking by Google and Kantar. This prestigious ranking, often regarded as the "Oscars" of the branding industry, highlights Infinix's continuous enhancement of brand power and global consumer recognition. Infinix climbed to the 44th spot this year, up one rank from last year.

"We are pleased to announce that for the second consecutive year, we have been recognized as one of the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders for 2024. This tribute underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and technology, earning the trust of worldwide consumers. Our focus remains steadfast on delivering essential products, cultivating brand value, and establishing international influence through differentiation. Infinix has, over time, evolved into a trusted global brand through consistent global localization efforts. We are dedicated to furthering globalization through localization, deepening our understanding of user insights, delivering superior products, and crafting a brand experience that embodies profound value.

'" - Lake Hu, Chief Marketing Officer at Infinix.


Kantar BrandZ, the global well-known consumer-focused brand asset insights provider, employs a widely acclaimed brand valuation methodology. This assessment evaluates brand attractiveness based on significance, differentiation, and prominence, ascertained through international user polling. The consistent inclusion of Infinix in this index corroborates its worldwide brand impact and robustness.

Leading with Innovation

Infinix is committed to equipping young individuals in emerging markets with state-of-the-art technology and elegant design. This year, the NOTE 40 series and the GT 20 Pro dual-core gaming flagship have attracted considerable attention. The NOTE 40 series features All-Round FastCharge 2.0, encompassing 100W Multi-Speed FastCharge, Wireless MagCharge, and the Cheetah X1 chip. On the other hand, the GT 20 Pro, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate processor and the Pixelworks X5 Turbo dedicated display chip, offers an eSports-level gaming experience with its robust cooling system and 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED display.

