Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrate the New Year!

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 05:06 PM

Infinix the no. 1 smartphone selling brand of Pakistan has announced amazing discounts for its beloved customers on purchasing devices from the official store at Packages Mall in Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022) Infinix the no. 1 smartphone selling brand of Pakistan has announced amazing discounts for its beloved customers on purchasing devices from the official store at Packages Mall in Lahore. The special discounts will be offered from December 29th 2022 to January 1st, 2023. Fans can get exclusive cash discounts by purchasing and get a chance to enter in a lucky draw to win additional prizes by scanning a QR Code at official store.

Here's the link to win discount codes in real time: https://test.2023-share-your-new-year-wishes.infinixmobility.com/

Infinix fans can also send additional greetings to their loved ones and can win amazing gifts for them through entering in the lucky draw at Infinix official store.

Talking about this offer the CEO Infinix, Mr. Joe Hu said: “Infinix has always been at the forefront to engage its fans and customers through such amazing discount offers. The main goal of Infinix is to build a strong bond with its beloved Pakistani customers by coming up with some exciting deals this new year.”

By entering the lucky draw fans can win special gifts like Infinix Hot 12, Infinix TWS XE 20 and up to 3500 rupees discount to buy any smartphone or accessory from Infinix through the QR code.

Through this amazing announcement Infinix aims to fulfil the fans wish-list and to enhance the accessibility of Infinix products for its customers by giving some spectacular discounts at the Official Store, Packages Mall.

