UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Infinix Customers Can Now Win Rs. 300,000 From Note 8 Series

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 04:14 PM

Infinix customers can now win Rs. 300,000 from Note 8 series

Pakistan’s most Premium smartphone brand, Infinix, has announced another exciting Rs. 300,000 lucky draw for its beloved customers on purchase of Note 8 series (Note 8 and Note 8i) devices. Lucky draw has been kicked off from 10th March – 29th March where fans can get a chance to win Rs. 300,000

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13rd March, 2021) Pakistan’s most Premium smartphone brand, Infinix, has announced another exciting Rs. 300,000 lucky draw for its beloved customers on purchase of Note 8 series (Note 8 and Note 8i) devices. Lucky draw has been kicked off from 10th March – 29th March where fans can get a chance to win Rs. 300,000. Every year, Infinix creates different means through which they appreciate their customers for their unwavering support and constant patronage.
It’s already a given that many Pakistanis will be going on shopping during March spring season. Since part of this shopping might already include buying a smartphone for personal use or as a gift to a loved one, Infinix has decided to reward customers with amazing gift prizes while they do just that. All customers have to do is to buy Note 8 series phone and activate it by inserting SIM.

Three winners in total 1 winner will be announced every week till 29th March. Winners will be announced on the official Facebook and Instagram of Infinix. The campaign is for offline and online customers. Customers can also get free gifts XE 15 TWS earbuds on buying Note 8 series from Xpark
The Infinix Note 8 comes loaded with a dual-punch cutout you get quad-camera setup with 64MP primary lens, 2MP macro, 2MP depth and AI Lens with quad-LED flash.

On the front, there is a combo of 16MP and a portrait camera along with a gradient finish at the back panel. The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup, powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It is available with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage upto 512GB via microSD card.
The Infinix Note 8i is the toned version of its elder sibling. The phone features a quad-cameras, single punch-hole cutout The features the MediaTek Helio G80 along with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. It is available with 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. There is an option to expand the storage via microSD card. In terms of cameras, you get quad-camera setup with 48MP primary lens, 2MP macro, 2MP depth and AI Lens with quad-LED flash. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter. 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Related Topics

Facebook Buy March National University All From Instagram

Recent Stories

Nine including terrorist of banned outfit, vehicle ..

6 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi approves strategic plan of SWSF

16 minutes ago

PHA finalizing arrangements to organize Jashan-e-B ..

6 minutes ago

AAC Takht Bhai visits different markets

6 minutes ago

Spring festival ceremonies not postponed: Sabeen G ..

20 minutes ago

PTI delegates visits Sadiq Sanjrani to congratulat ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.