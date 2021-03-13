Infinix customers can now win Rs. 300,000 from Note 8 series

Pakistan’s most Premium smartphone brand, Infinix, has announced another exciting Rs. 300,000 lucky draw for its beloved customers on purchase of Note 8 series (Note 8 and Note 8i) devices. Lucky draw has been kicked off from 10th March – 29th March where fans can get a chance to win Rs. 300,000

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13rd March, 2021) Pakistan’s most Premium smartphone brand, Infinix, has announced another exciting Rs. 300,000 lucky draw for its beloved customers on purchase of Note 8 series (Note 8 and Note 8i) devices. Lucky draw has been kicked off from 10th March – 29th March where fans can get a chance to win Rs. 300,000. Every year, Infinix creates different means through which they appreciate their customers for their unwavering support and constant patronage.

It’s already a given that many Pakistanis will be going on shopping during March spring season. Since part of this shopping might already include buying a smartphone for personal use or as a gift to a loved one, Infinix has decided to reward customers with amazing gift prizes while they do just that. All customers have to do is to buy Note 8 series phone and activate it by inserting SIM.

Three winners in total 1 winner will be announced every week till 29th March. Winners will be announced on the official Facebook and Instagram of Infinix. The campaign is for offline and online customers. Customers can also get free gifts XE 15 TWS earbuds on buying Note 8 series from Xpark

The Infinix Note 8 comes loaded with a dual-punch cutout you get quad-camera setup with 64MP primary lens, 2MP macro, 2MP depth and AI Lens with quad-LED flash.

On the front, there is a combo of 16MP and a portrait camera along with a gradient finish at the back panel. The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup, powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It is available with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage upto 512GB via microSD card.

The Infinix Note 8i is the toned version of its elder sibling. The phone features a quad-cameras, single punch-hole cutout The features the MediaTek Helio G80 along with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. It is available with 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. There is an option to expand the storage via microSD card. In terms of cameras, you get quad-camera setup with 48MP primary lens, 2MP macro, 2MP depth and AI Lens with quad-LED flash. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter. 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.