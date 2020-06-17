UrduPoint.com
Infinix Devices Still Up For Grabs In Discounted Prices At The Daraz Mobile Week!

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020

Infinix Devices Still up for Grabs in discounted prices at the Daraz Mobile Week!

Infinix, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand, has launched amazing discounts and bundle offers on its best-selling devices at the Daraz Mobile week

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th June, 2020) Infinix, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand, has launched amazing discounts and bundle offers on its best-selling devices at the Daraz Mobile week.

In collaboration with the online store, Infinix has been offering up to 4000 PKR discounts to the consumers on the purchase of its state-of-the-art modernistic devices. The offers are up till the 21st of June on the Infinix Note 7, Note 7 Lite, and the Infinix Hot 9.
The exclusive bundles for flash sales include The Infinix Note 7 with Wireless Earphones XE06 at a discounted price of Rs.30, 599 with free shipping, and the Infinix Note 7 Lite with XE09 Wireless earphones Rs.

22, 999 and free shipping.

Customers can also avail 500 PKR discount on the Infinix Note 7 Lite, and the Infinix Hot 9 during this week, including free shipment.
“We hope the consumers are making the best of these discount offers this week and are getting their hands on their favorite devices,” said Mr.

Joe Hu, CEO of Infinix Pakistan.
The exclusive discount offers launched on the 15th of June and will be available on Daraz till the 21st of June. Behind some of the best luxury and budget-friendly smartphones in the country, Infinix has been making sure to provide the best experience to the consumers in terms of quality and price.

