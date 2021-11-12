UrduPoint.com

Infinix, Diamond Co-Sponsor Of Daraz 11.11 Is Set To Offer Huge Discounts!

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:34 PM

Infinix, Diamond Co-Sponsor of Daraz 11.11 is set to offer huge discounts!

Infinix, the leading smartphone brand of Pakistan has successfully joined hands with Daraz as the first official Diamond Co-Sponsors for Daraz 11.11 annual mega sale

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021) Infinix, the leading smartphone brand of Pakistan has successfully joined hands with Daraz as the first official Diamond Co-Sponsors for Daraz 11.11 annual mega sale. Customers will be getting up to 30% discount on the newly launched smartphone line-up of HOT, Zero and the NOTE series along with laptops and accessories by Infinix. The limited stock of all Infinix products will be live on Daraz sale starting from 11th Nov till 17th Nov, so it’s better to fill those carts earlier.

Infinix recently signed an MOU with Daraz as the first Official Diamond Co-sponsor for the upcoming Daraz 11.11 sale. MOU signing ceremony took place where Nancy Wang (Regional Head E-Commerce Infinix) and Abrar Malik (Head of E-Commerce Infinix Pakistan) signed the MOU with Ibraheem Khan (Head of Brands & Electronics, Daraz).

Through this partnership, both parties aim to bring forward exclusive deals for tech lovers and continue to add value to the lives of customers for years to come.

Infinix has brought out amazing products over the year 2021. The highly stunned devices of the year 2021 by Infinix i.e. NOTE, ZERO, and HOT series, with laptops INBook X1 (i3 & i5) will be available on sale on Daraz. Infinix and Daraz have made sure to provide discounted deals like never before so it’s better to hurry up and shop for your favorite Infinix products through Daraz 11.11 sale.

The brand launched 3 amazing smartphone series this year including the NOTE 10 series, HOT 11 series, and Zero X series that quickly became fan favorites especially for their key features like 108 MP camera with Super Moon Mode and 60x zoom on Zero X series.

