Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at MWC 2024

Infinix Achieves Outstanding AnTuTu Benchmark Score of 2,215,639 with MediaTek Dimensity 9300, Infinix's First CoolMax System, and AI Management

Barcelona (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 Feb, 2024) Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, proudly introduces a revolutionary flagship-level concept in mobile gaming technology at ShowStoppers MWC 2024, the official networking event partner of MWC, one of the world's largest and most influential connectivity events. Themed ‘Electrify Gaming Future’, this cutting-edge technology redefines the mobile gaming experience through state-of-the-art features enhanced with Artificial Intelligence (AI). Infinix's groundbreaking innovation surpasses expectations, achieving an unprecedented score of 2,215,639 in the AnTuTu benchmarks, thanks to the seamless integration of the industry's most advanced mobile chip, the MediaTek Dimensity 9300, Infinix's first CoolMax system, and an AI management platform.

Tony Zhao, General Manager of Infinix, expressed his excitement about the groundbreaking announcement of the all-new Infinix flagship-level concept mobile gaming technology, stating, 'With this electrifying innovation, we are taking mobile gaming to the next level and solidifying our position as a world-leading gaming smartphone provider. The latest technology from Infinix surpasses the competition, and we are thrilled to present this concept to the world of mobile gaming enthusiasts at ShowStoppers MWC. Game on!"

Infinix achieves an outstanding AnTuTu benchmark score of 2,215,639.

Setting a New Standard

Infinix proudly achieves an industry leading benchmark score on AnTuTu with 2,215,639, solidifying its position as the leading smartphone in the mobile gaming industry for processing power. This remarkable accomplishment is made possible by harnessing the immense power of the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. With its All Big Core CPU and powerful GPU, users can expect seamless multitasking, smooth gameplay, and immersive gaming experiences with superior graphics rendering. In combination with Pixelworks visual processors, Infinix guarantees a visually captivating gaming experience with high screen refresh rates of up to 180Hz for FHD+ resolution and 144Hz for WQHD+ resolution, meeting the demands for exceptional display performance in smartphones.

Infinix CoolMax System

The Industry's First Semiconductor and Air-Cooling System - CoolMax

Infinix's flagship-level concept mobile gaming technology takes full advantage of the pioneering CoolMax System, a revolutionary cooling solution that leverages Thermal-Electric Cooling (TEC) and the Peltier effect to efficiently regulate temperature and dissipate heat from its components. This groundbreaking integration sets a new standard in the industry, ensuring optimal performance even under ambiance temperature conditions.

By reducing temperatures by up to 10 degrees Celsius[1], the CoolMax System optimizes chipset performance without compromising on overall system efficiency, enabling users to enjoy longer and more intense gaming sessions.

Infinix harnesses the power of AI to intelligently optimize its gaming capabilities.

Leading the Future of Mobile Gaming

Infinix's AI algorithm dynamically adjusts core utilization based on different scenarios, intelligently assigning tasks to the most powerful core for high visual performance and conserving energy by utilizing smaller cores during periods of low visual demands. This AI-driven optimization ensures the chipset operates at peak efficiency without constantly running at maximum performance, leading to reduced heat generation and lower temperature levels. The integration of AI not only enhances gaming experiences but also contributes to energy savings and effective thermal management.

Infinix's First Dual-Core Flagship Gaming Smartphone

Building on the success of its flagship-level mobile gaming technology, Infinix is excited to announce its plans to launch its first dual-core flagship gaming smartphone in 2024. This much-anticipated device is set to redefine the gaming experience, offering unparalleled performance and immersive gameplay. Stay tuned for more updates as Infinix continues to revolutionize the gaming landscape.

Where Tomorrow Electrifies Today

Infinix proudly showcased an array of industry-acclaimed technologies at ShowStoppers MWC 2024. Among these groundbreaking innovations was the Infinix E-Color Shift, the industry's first programmable custom skin technology, empowering users to personalize the appearance of their devices like never before. Additionally, Infinix unveiled the Infinix AirCharge—a magnetic resonance-based safe wireless charging technology with the potential for mass production, promising a seamless charging experience.

Lastly, Infinix has introduced the Infinix Extreme-Temp Battery, the industry's first battery technology capable of supporting charging in extreme cold temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius. A similar technology will be featured in the upcoming Infinix product launch, making Infinix the first in the industry capable of recharging under extreme weather conditions in its class. These pioneering technologies exemplify Infinix's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the mobile industry.