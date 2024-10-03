Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend With 18.8% Year On Year Increase In Q2 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 01:32 PM
Securing Top 5 Positions in over 20 Key Markets
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Infinix, a popular tech brand targeted at young consumers, has continued its strong growth with a fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year increases. According to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Infinix saw an 18.8% increase in global smartphone shipments in Q2 2024 compared to the same period last year, showing its growing influence in global markets. In Pakistan, Infinix shipped over 1.1 million units during Q2, marking a 272.3% year-over-year increase and strengthening its leading market position.
"Infinix's exceptional performance in Q2 2024 underscores our relentless pursuit of innovation and our deep understanding of consumer needs globally. We will continue to raise the bar with our products and services, engage in meaningful conversations with consumers, and advance technological innovation to fulfill our commitment to empowering the youth," said Tony Zhao, General Manager at Infinix.
Consistent Impressive Growth
Infinix has continued to impress with its growth, securing a top 5 market share in over 20 key markets globally. The brand has maintained its No. 1 position in strongholds such as the Philippines and Pakistan, while regions like Malaysia, Indonesia, Algeria, and Saudi Arabia reported year-over-year shipment increases ranging from 50% to an astounding 469% in Q2 2024.
This sustained momentum is driven by Infinix's consistent delivery of innovative products and its dynamic engagement with consumers. In the first half of 2024, the brand launched the feature-packed NOTE 40 series, which includes the brand’s first proprietary Cheetah X1 chip, breakthrough All-Round FastCharge 2.
0, and Infinix MagKit to deliver a seamless 24/7 user experience. Additionally, Infinix collaborated with BMW Group Designworks to create a sleek, high-end Racing Edition smartphone that is as stylish as it is powerful.
Infinix's GT 20 Pro gaming smartphone has set a new standard as the first in its price segment to feature a dedicated gaming display chip. This advancement has placed the GT 20 Pro among the world’s first batch of smartphones to support PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings. Infinix has also partnered with popular game IPs and major esports events like PMSL, PMWC, MAL, and MDL. Additionally, by organizing gaming tournaments, Infinix has further solidified its strong connection with mobile gaming enthusiasts.
Infinix is dedicated to empowering younger generations and is committed to innovation extending beyond products to impactful social initiatives. Collaborating with UNESCO and Google, Infinix provides AI and robotics education to teenagers through CogLabs workshops. The brand has also partnered with MediaTek and Honor of Kings to advance mobile gaming technology. In addition, in collaboration with Samsung’s System LSI Business, Infinix introduced industry-leading features, including the world’s first 108MP AI-powered deep learning algorithms.
These innovations and social initiatives have earned Infinix recognition as the sixth most innovative brand in the Asia-Pacific region by Fast Company and in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders 2024. Leveraging its robust market growth and brand development, Infinix is committed to focusing on technology and product innovation to empower youth globally.
