UrduPoint.com

Infinix Fans Can Now Avail Best-selling Note 11 Series At Amazing Price Point

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 01:24 PM

Infinix fans can now avail best-selling Note 11 Series at amazing price point

Following the massive success of its latest series of smartphone handsets in Pakistan, Infinix is bringing the biggest, most exciting treat for its valued users ahead of New Year, with the announcement of exclusive discounts on its NOTE 11(4GB and 6GB) variants and a small upward change in the price of NOTE 11 Pro phones

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th December, 2021) Following the massive success of its latest series of smartphone handsets in Pakistan, Infinix is bringing the biggest, most exciting treat for its valued users ahead of New Year, with the announcement of exclusive discounts on its NOTE 11(4GB and 6GB) variants and a small upward change in the price of NOTE 11 Pro phones. The price has already updated online and in stores, where the NOTE 11 series are available on new prices.
Below is a snapshot of the prices:

Handset Model
Original Price
Discounted Price
Infinix NOTE 11 4GB
PKR 29,999
PKR 28,999
Infinix NOTE 11 6GB
PKR 32,999
PKR 30,999
Infinix NOTE 11 Pro
PKR 33,999
PKR 34,999

The NOTE 11 series have already garnered much praise since their introduction in the Pakistani market. Following are some excellent features these phones offer.


Infinix NOTE 11
The Infinix NOTE 11 features a massive 6.7” AMOLED display with a 33Watt fast charging and 5000 mAh battery. NOTE 11 has an innovative boxy design which provides premium hand feel. It also has 50MP wide aperture camera for the best in class photography experience.
Infinix NOTE 11 comes in two variants of 4GB and 6GB with the massive storage of 128GB. On the other hand it also has a MediaTek Helio G88 dual chip ultra game-play processor with monster game kit to enhance gaming experience.
Infinix NOTE 11 Pro
The Infinix NOTE 11 Pro has super-fast and ultra-smooth 120 Hz massive 6.95” FHD+ display. It is power packed with MediaTek Helio G96 processor for ultra-fast gaming experience and all round performance. NOTE 11 Pro comes with premium 64MP camera and 30X telescope zoom to take some classic shots especially in low light.

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Market National University All Best

Recent Stories

PM summons KPK CM over failure in KPK LG polls

PM summons KPK CM over failure in KPK LG polls

8 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah offers condolences on deat ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah offers condolences on death of Saudi Prince

13 minutes ago
 Pakistani woman in France gets National Order of M ..

Pakistani woman in France gets National Order of Merit award

26 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi P ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Prince

28 minutes ago
 Japan Records First Community Transmitted Omicron ..

Japan Records First Community Transmitted Omicron Cases - Reports

23 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Violates WTO Norm ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Violates WTO Norms, Not Moscow

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.