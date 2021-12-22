Infinix fans can now avail best-selling Note 11 Series at amazing price point

Following the massive success of its latest series of smartphone handsets in Pakistan, Infinix is bringing the biggest, most exciting treat for its valued users ahead of New Year, with the announcement of exclusive discounts on its NOTE 11(4GB and 6GB) variants and a small upward change in the price of NOTE 11 Pro phones

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th December, 2021) Following the massive success of its latest series of smartphone handsets in Pakistan, Infinix is bringing the biggest, most exciting treat for its valued users ahead of New Year, with the announcement of exclusive discounts on its NOTE 11(4GB and 6GB) variants and a small upward change in the price of NOTE 11 Pro phones. The price has already updated online and in stores, where the NOTE 11 series are available on new prices.

Below is a snapshot of the prices:

Handset Model

Original Price

Discounted Price

Infinix NOTE 11 4GB

PKR 29,999

PKR 28,999

Infinix NOTE 11 6GB

PKR 32,999

PKR 30,999

Infinix NOTE 11 Pro

PKR 33,999

PKR 34,999

The NOTE 11 series have already garnered much praise since their introduction in the Pakistani market. Following are some excellent features these phones offer.



Infinix NOTE 11

The Infinix NOTE 11 features a massive 6.7” AMOLED display with a 33Watt fast charging and 5000 mAh battery. NOTE 11 has an innovative boxy design which provides premium hand feel. It also has 50MP wide aperture camera for the best in class photography experience.

Infinix NOTE 11 comes in two variants of 4GB and 6GB with the massive storage of 128GB. On the other hand it also has a MediaTek Helio G88 dual chip ultra game-play processor with monster game kit to enhance gaming experience.

Infinix NOTE 11 Pro

The Infinix NOTE 11 Pro has super-fast and ultra-smooth 120 Hz massive 6.95” FHD+ display. It is power packed with MediaTek Helio G96 processor for ultra-fast gaming experience and all round performance. NOTE 11 Pro comes with premium 64MP camera and 30X telescope zoom to take some classic shots especially in low light.