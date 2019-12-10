UrduPoint.com
Infinix Grand Reward For Its Customers To Celebrate Blessed Week

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 12:29 PM

Infinix Grand Reward for its Customers to Celebrate Blessed Week

Infinix, the country’s leading smartphone manufacturer brand has announced its most exciting grand sale starting on the 12th of December

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019) Infinix, the country’s leading smartphone manufacturer brand has announced its most exciting grand sale starting on the 12th of December.

You can win exciting gifts and special discounts on a wide range of Infinix products i.e. Infinix Smart 4, Hot 8(32GB), Smartwatch, and X band 04 the list goes on. Infinix has more to offer to its consumers with the purchase of every S5 (128GB), S5 Lite and X band 05 you can get sensational gifts.

To avail, this opportunity all you have to do is, follow Infinix Pakistan official Facebook page.
To make this grand sale carnival more entertaining and fun-filled Infinix has a live session on the official Facebook page on the 12th of December at 6 PM.

The live session is with the very well-known and tech-savvy YouTube content creator Bilal Munir from VideoWaliSarkar.
While commenting on this Mr. Joe Hu, country manager of Infinix Pakistan said “Satisfying the ever-changing demand of the customers have always been the top-most priority of Infinix, therefore to make the blessed week more blessed we are giving away our most demanded Infinix products.

We want to deliver beyond the expectations of our customers to improve their life technologically”.
Infinix is rapidly emerging as an innovative technology brand, aiming to deliver exceptional services to the rapidly expanding segment of smartphone users in Pakistan at very competitive prices."

