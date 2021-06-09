Infinix has announced its ultimate gaming champion under Rs 25,000!

Infinix, the No. 1 selling smartphone brand of Pakistan will open pre-orders for gaming champion Infinix HOT 10S on 8th June

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th April, 2021) Infinix, the No. 1 selling smartphone brand of Pakistan will open pre-orders for gaming champion Infinix HOT 10S on 8th June. Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and 90 Hz refresh rate, HOT 10S will provide an unmatchable gaming experience in Rs 24,999. With its 6.82” HD+ ultra-smooth display and 90Hz refresh rate, HOT 10S will prove to be an all-rounder. Infinix Bluetooth earbuds will come along for free with Infinix HOT 10S when ordered from Xpark.

HOT 10S offers smooth and unbeatable gaming experience with 6GB RAM driven by MediaTek Helio G85 and 6.82” HD+ ultra-smooth display. MediaTek Helio G85 does not only provide fast and accurate touch responses but ensures Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for carefree gaming style. Moreover, the 90Hz refresh rate serves a cherry on top for the tech savvy users to get their hands on Infinix HOT 10S.

As the CEO of Infinix Mr. Joe Hu said: “We understand the technology needs of our customers and are working to fulfill them through our devices”.

Infinix HOT 10S allows unstoppable usage with 6000mAh battery. With its 10W safe charger, HOT 10S offer no worries to charge the phone when on go. HOT 10S can capture flawless selfies from 8 MP front camera with dual flash and perfect portraits from 48 MP back camera rear flash. Night time photography will also be made easier with the help of Triple night camera lens. Moreover, Hot 10S also offers 2MP rare depth camera with AI lens for capturing the upscale details of small objects. HOT 10S comes in four exciting and unique colors namely; Heart of Ocean, Morandi Green, 95 Black and 7 Purple.

The new champ does not compromise on security hereby providing both fingerprint and facial unlock sensors. With the latest Android 11 and XOS, HOT 10S allows comfort and style to keep ahead in the competition.

The new Infinix Hot 10S will be available for pre-orders on Xpark from 8th June, 2021. A free gift of Infinix Bluetooth earbuds will be received with Infinix Hot 10S for Rs 24,999.