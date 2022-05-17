UrduPoint.com

Infinix Has Signed An MoU With The Sensational Actor Feroze Khan For Their New Flagship Phone NOTE 12

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 01:05 PM

Infinix has signed an MoU with the sensational actor Feroze Khan for their new flagship phone NOTE 12

Infinix, the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan is all set to make the sensational actor Feroze Khan the heart of their new edition in NOTE Series - NOTE 12

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022) Infinix, the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan is all set to make the sensational actor Feroze Khan the heart of their new edition in NOTE Series - NOTE 12. For this purpose, a MoU is signed between Infinix and Feroze Khan at MovenPick Hotel, Karachi today. Infinix is always dedicated to bring something exciting for its customers and yet again it has done an exciting partnership with Feroze Khan to win the hearts of fans.

Infinix being the no. 1 smartphone selling company has the goal of making this partnership the biggest partnership in Pakistan and creating a great hype for its amazing phone NOTE 12.

“We are glad to have partnered up with Feroze Khan for our new flagship phone NOTE 12 and take pride in adding more value for our people along,” stated Saad Shams, director marketing of Infinix Pakistan while talking about the partnership.

“I am truly honoured to be a part of this new collaboration with Infinix for its stunning phone NOTE 12 and this will definitely add more value to the brand itself and fans who love me and Infinix,” stated Feroze Khan about the partnership.

Infinix never fails to attract its customers through amazing campaign ideas every year. Gamers will be able to experience a huge change in gaming quality as NOTE 12 features a huge gaming processor MediaTek Helio G96 which is the absolute best phone for gaming. It comes with an AMOLED display which will give better screen time and experience for the users and its extended 13 GB RAM will never let your phone goes out of memory. The beautiful phone will be available in the Pakistani market from 26th May at an amazing price.

