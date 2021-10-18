Infinix HOT 11S, a gaming champion is now available across Pakistan!

Infinix, the no.1 selling smartphone brand has announced its new gaming smartphone – HOT 11S in Pakistan. Boasting a Dual Chip MediaTek Helio G88 gaming processor, Hot 11S offers impeccable gameplay without compromising on the performance

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021) Infinix, the no.1 selling smartphone brand has announced its new gaming smartphone – HOT 11S in Pakistan. Boasting a Dual Chip MediaTek Helio G88 gaming processor, Hot 11S offers impeccable gameplay without compromising on the performance. With its dual chip gaming technology, this device boasts a 90HZ refresh rate which delivers an immersive viewing experience altogether. Infinix HOT 11s is now available to pre-order on Daraz at an exclusive price of Rs 24,999.

Enhanced specifications of Infinix HOT 11S will deliver a promising and power packed gameplay. For increased frames per second, both hardware and software improvements provide a smoother gameplay without any frame drops. Triple camera setup of Infinix HOT 11S encompasses a 50 MP ultra-night main camera and 8 MP front punch hole camera with dual flashlight for picture-perfect selfies. Moreover, the wide aperture of F1.6 along with AI triple camera setup will help capture better photographs even in low lighting conditions.

Talking about the announcement of HOT 11S in Pakistan, the CEO of Infinix Pakistan, Mr Joe Hu said: ’For the E-Sport industry to flourish as per the vision of Government of Pakistan, Infinix HOT 11S will prove itself to be the leader and an accelerator in alignment with that particular vision’

When combined with 6.78’ FHD+ silk-like display and 90 Hz refresh rate, HOT 11S aims to deliver immersive yet power packed gaming experience altogether. The ultra-Smooth Display improves the recognition of fingers thereby detecting the accurate position in the face of rapid movements while gaming. Infinity-O FHD+ silk-like display produces dazzling colours and provides a true immersive viewing experience altogether while playing.

Infinix and Free Fire together will be bringing Infinix Free Fire Special Edition HOT 11S smartphones soon in Pakistan. Till then, pre-order of Infinix HOT 11S can be placed on Daraz.pk at an exclusive price of Rs 24,999/- for the first three days starting from 17th October.