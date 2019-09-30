Infinix HOT 8 2+32GB with 5000mAh Battery is now available for Pre-order in Pakistan

Pre-orders for Infinix Hot 8 2+32GBstarts from today exclusively on Daraz.pk for Rs.16,999. Hot 8 is the latest addition to the popular Hot series from Infinix and the first 500 people to pre-order Hot 8 will get Infinix Sports Bluetooth HandsfreeXE07 along with the phone

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019) Pre-orders for Infinix Hot 8 2+32GBstarts from today exclusively on Daraz.pk for Rs.16,999. Hot 8 is the latest addition to the popular Hot series from Infinix and the first 500 people to pre-order Hot 8 will get Infinix Sports Bluetooth HandsfreeXE07 along with the phone.

This new addition in the Hot familyis powered by a massive 5000mAh Battery supported by a 2A Fast Charge Technology. It features a6.6-inch HD+waterdrop notch displayallowing users to enjoy a superior viewing experience. Infinix Hot 8 comes with atriple rear camera (13MP+2MP+QVGA) setup. The AI feature on this phone adjusts the camera parameters according to the conditions around the users so that they can capture photos more conveniently.

Infinix Country Head, Mr. Joe Hu commented, “Our phones are designed keeping in view specific needs of customers. We want to keep bringing the phones that are exclusively designed for individual needs of our users. We are dedicated to provide premium quality handsets even when budget of our users is limited.

”

The first 500 people who will pre-order Infinix Hot 8 will get Infinix Sports Bluetooth Handsfree XE07. Infinix Sports Bluetooth Handsfree XE07 is designed for both style and user convenience. The Handsfree comes with three different earplugs and all three are made of silicone giving users a soothing experience. TheHandsfree allows a functioning time of 6 hours and can work from a distance of 10 meters.The high quality material used gives it a more premium look.

Infinix Hot 8 will come in three variants, Hot 8 2+32GB, Hot 8 4+64GB and Hot 8 Lite. The phone offers Fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock feature for exceptional security. . HOT 8 also features Dirac Sound effect for premium sound quality. In terms of Operating System, Hot 8 2+32GB runs the latest Android 9.0. Hot8 2+32GB will be available both offline and online from 5th October for Rs.16,999.