Infinix Hot 8 4+64GB with 5000mAh Battery Sold Out on daraz in just 3 hours!!!

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th October, 2019) It has been an incredible journey so far for leading smartphone brand Infinix that has achieved yet another amazing milestone. Infinix Hot 8 4+64GB variant sold out on Daraz.pk only in3 hoursafter its release. Infinix initially launched Hot 8 2+32GB variant and on the popular demand of the fans, Infinix introduced Hot 8 4+64GB variant.

On achieving this milestone, Infinix Country Head Mr. Joe Hu said, “2019 has been an incredible and fruitful year for Infinix as Infinix managed to break all previously held smartphone sales records and today we are proud to announce this new milestone that Infinix has achieved. I am thankful to all our users who have made this achievement possible”.

Infinix Hot 8 is currently only available in the offline market and those who will purchase this sensational smartphone between 21st to 26th October can win amazing gifts like motorbikes, water dispensers, washing machines through lucky draw. This exciting activity is being held in Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Hyderabad.

Infinix Hot 8 2+32GB, 4+64GB and Hot 8 lite are the latest addition to the globally acclaimed Hot series from Infinix. Hot 8 Lite is available for Rs. 12,999, Hot 8 2+32GB is available for Rs. 16,999 and Hot 8 4+64GB variant is available for Rs. 18,999.