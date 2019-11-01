UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Infinix Hot 8, A Must Have Smartphone Under 20,000 PKR

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 02:18 PM

Infinix Hot 8, A must have smartphone under 20,000 PKR

Buying a flagship phone will definitely cost you a lot of money these days

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2019) Buying a flagship phone will definitely cost you a lot of money these days. Features such as big vibrant displays, higher screen-to-body ratio, powerful battery and astonishing camera performance, comes with high price. To save you from breaking your bank, leading smartphone phone Infinix latest smartphone Hot 8 has all the high-end features such a big 5000mAh Battery, 6.6” HD+ Display and triple rear camera setup and is available at an affordable price. A budget phone is definitely not going to be as good as a flagship phone but you will be surprised by Infinix HOT 8performance when comparingwith high-end phones.

Let’s have a look at what makes Infinix Hot 8 a must have smartphone. The first thing that makes Infinix Hot 8 a must have smartphone is its powerful 5000mAh battery that comes with 2A fast charging technology. With such massive battery capacity, you can get 4 days of use and the best part, the phone does not weigh much. Another reason that makes this smartphone a must have is its big 6.6-inch HD+ screen with waterdrop notch rocking a 90% screen-to-body ratio. A big display definitely needs a big battery to maximize the on screen time and Infinix Hot 8 provides the best experience of both.

Moreover, Infinix Hot 8 comes equipped withtriple rear camera set up (13MP+2MP+QVGA) with 4 flashlights.

3 cameras under 20,000 PKR??? Yes Infinix stands up to its promise of delivering the best and the latest technology at an affordable price. The cameras have AI technology that helps in capturing photos with rich details. The 8MP selfie camera also comes with background blurring option and AI beauty algorithm and a flash light.

That’s not all, the phone comes with Dirac sound effect to improve sound quality. The phone is packed with 2.0 GHz Quad-Core processor for ensuring fast and smooth user experience. Infinix Hot 8 runs the latest android 9.0 with XOS 5.0 interface. You can get fingerprint and facial id option this phone for securing your privacy.

Infinix Hot 8 comes with two storage options. It comes with 2GB and 4GB of RAM and 32GB and 64GB of ROM. This means that the phone can also be used for intensive tasks such as watching videos, playing games and multitasking with multiple apps. Hot 8 2+32GB is available at 16,999 PKR. Hot 8 4+64GB comes with the price tag of 18,999 PKR. Whereas Hot 8 Lite that comes with dual rear camera set up is available at the price of 12,999PKR.

Related Topics

Technology Budget Bank Price Pakistani Rupee Money National University All From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Algeria&#039;s Acting Pre ..

5 minutes ago

42% of Pakistanis consider poverty to be a high pr ..

10 minutes ago

US Sister Cities Condemn Washington's Failure to A ..

19 minutes ago

Moscow Court Turns Down Request to Make Serebrenni ..

19 minutes ago

Mehran University appoints public school principal ..

19 minutes ago

DC inaugurates mobile milk testing laboratory

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.