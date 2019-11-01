Infinix Hot 8, A must have smartphone under 20,000 PKR

Buying a flagship phone will definitely cost you a lot of money these days

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2019) Buying a flagship phone will definitely cost you a lot of money these days. Features such as big vibrant displays, higher screen-to-body ratio, powerful battery and astonishing camera performance, comes with high price. To save you from breaking your bank, leading smartphone phone Infinix latest smartphone Hot 8 has all the high-end features such a big 5000mAh Battery, 6.6” HD+ Display and triple rear camera setup and is available at an affordable price. A budget phone is definitely not going to be as good as a flagship phone but you will be surprised by Infinix HOT 8performance when comparingwith high-end phones.

Let’s have a look at what makes Infinix Hot 8 a must have smartphone. The first thing that makes Infinix Hot 8 a must have smartphone is its powerful 5000mAh battery that comes with 2A fast charging technology. With such massive battery capacity, you can get 4 days of use and the best part, the phone does not weigh much. Another reason that makes this smartphone a must have is its big 6.6-inch HD+ screen with waterdrop notch rocking a 90% screen-to-body ratio. A big display definitely needs a big battery to maximize the on screen time and Infinix Hot 8 provides the best experience of both.

Moreover, Infinix Hot 8 comes equipped withtriple rear camera set up (13MP+2MP+QVGA) with 4 flashlights.

3 cameras under 20,000 PKR??? Yes Infinix stands up to its promise of delivering the best and the latest technology at an affordable price. The cameras have AI technology that helps in capturing photos with rich details. The 8MP selfie camera also comes with background blurring option and AI beauty algorithm and a flash light.

That’s not all, the phone comes with Dirac sound effect to improve sound quality. The phone is packed with 2.0 GHz Quad-Core processor for ensuring fast and smooth user experience. Infinix Hot 8 runs the latest android 9.0 with XOS 5.0 interface. You can get fingerprint and facial id option this phone for securing your privacy.

Infinix Hot 8 comes with two storage options. It comes with 2GB and 4GB of RAM and 32GB and 64GB of ROM. This means that the phone can also be used for intensive tasks such as watching videos, playing games and multitasking with multiple apps. Hot 8 2+32GB is available at 16,999 PKR. Hot 8 4+64GB comes with the price tag of 18,999 PKR. Whereas Hot 8 Lite that comes with dual rear camera set up is available at the price of 12,999PKR.