Infinix Hot 8 Big 6.6”HD+ display brings an exceptional viewing experience to its users

Hot 8 is the latest addition to the Infinix Hot series

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) Hot 8 is the latest addition to the Infinix Hot series. This smartphone is an answer to all the prayers of TV show addicts, gamers and digital readers. This new smartphone features a big 6.6-inch HD+ displaywith awaterdrop notchdesigned specifically for those who value viewing experience and keep it above everything else when it comes to buying a smartphone.

Having a large sized smartphone is just not good enough and we all know that. A user definitely requires a crisp and clear display for a better and ultimate viewing experience. Infinix Hot 8 understands this andtherefore provides them with an incredible big HD+ display so that they canget a quality viewing experience binge-watching their favorite TV shows or while surfing the web.

The waterdrop notchhousing only the front camera, makes this phone a true beauty and holding it gives you the same feeling as if you are holding a flagship device in your hands. With this tiny waterdrop notch, you get a screen-to-body ratio of 90%.

For those of you who love to read online, this phone will be a great option giving you a seamless and smooth reading experience.

The Infinix Hot 8 makes it possible for users to enjoy working in split-screen mode which is quite difficult if the phone screen is small. With Hot 8 in your hands, you can do things simultaneously with minimum confusion and maximum precision. Go Multi-task with ease.

Infinix Hot series have already gained enough appreciation for providing users with devices that suits their budget as well as their lifestyle.Powerful batteries, bigger displays and exceptionally good cameras are definitely the forte of Infinix.

Infinix isone of the biggest smartphone brands in Pakistandelivering impressive and quality handsets that are highly acclaimed by top experts in field of tech. If you want all the benefits of a high-end phone without breaking the bank, Infinix Hot 8 is the perfect smartphone for you.