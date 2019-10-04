INFINIX HOT 8, Is It Really #SABSEBARA ?

Infinix has recently launched Infinix Hot 8 in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019) Infinix has recently launched Infinix Hot 8 in Pakistan. The phone received quite an exceptional response due to its biggest features of5000mAh battery and a 6.6” HD+ waterdrop display, staying true to its name #SabseBara. It is the only phone available under PKR 20,000 that offers so many features packed into one phone that can last for 4 days!

The fear of running out of battery is very real for those who have to use their phone without any interruption. Infinix Hot 8 comes with 2A Fast charging technology so, you can stay stress-free and stay connected all the time, whether it is watching movies, playing games, talking to your friends or just taking beautiful pictures.

If we compare the price and battery capacity of Hot 8 with other smartphones that fall in the same price category such as RealmeC2, OPPO A55, Samsung A10s and Vivo Y90, then without any doubt we can conclude that Hot 8 offers more in terms battery at a low price. Hot 8 is purely designed considering the need of the users and therefore it provides them with a big 5000mAh battery at an affordable price while the mentioned smartphones are offering a battery capacity even lower than 4500mAh.

Infinix Hot 8 is not everything about boasting a big battery, it’s a complete package under PKR 20,000. The phone comes with a beautiful big HD+ display of 6.6-inch with a 720p resolution so that users can enjoy an ultimate viewing experience. Hot 8 is also the first and the only phone to offer a triple rear camera setup of 13MP+2MP+QVGA in this price range. On the front, Infinix Hot 8 has a tiny waterdrop notch that houses only the front 8MP Selfie camera and to take clear pictures in dim light conditions, Hot 8 provides users witha selfie flashfeature too. It also houses a fingerprint sensor and face ID unlock for enhanced security, which in our experience is fast & reliable.

If you are looking for a decent phone that boasts a big battery, a big screen and also runs on the latest Android 9.0, don’t look any further. Infinix Hot 8 is quite impressive in terms of looks and features, guess it is safe to say that Hot 8 can actually give you a feeling of using high end phone in a budget friendly price of Rs.16,999.