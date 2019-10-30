UrduPoint.com
Infinix Hot 8 Is The Best Smartphone Available In Its Price Segment

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 02:25 PM

Infinix Hot 8 is the best smartphone available in its price segment

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th October, 2019) From being the hot topic of debate before its launch to becoming the hottest selling smartphone after its launch, Infinix Hot 8 with its top-notch features and affordable price continues to bag positive response from the people of Pakistan. All three versions of the phone were and still are high in demand. Recently, Infinix Hot 8 4+64GB variant was sold out in just 3 hours after its release.

Not only did Hot 8 receive outstanding response in terms of sales from the people of Pakistan, it has also been complemented by the tech gurus of Pakistan. According to the tech gurus, Infinix Hot 8 is the best option in its targeted price segment. What makes it the best option though? Well here is the answer;Hot is the most economical power-packed smartphone currently available in the market. Have a look at the amazing complements Hot 8 has secured from the most popular tech gurus of Pakistan.

Highlighting the high-end features of the phone, Hot 8 is powered by 5000 mAh battery and with it comes 2A fast charging technology so that the phone can be charged with in no time.

The phone has 6.6-inch HD+ display and the narrow screen bezels ensure that the users have more screen to work on. The gradient finish at the back gives the phone quite premium look. Hot 8 offers triple rear camera set up with four flashlights. On its front users get 8MP selfie camera along with flash. The camera app offers multiple modes including AI Cam, Beauty, Panorama and Bokeh mode.The phone comes equippedwith Dirac sound effect which significantly improves sound quality.

From the remarks given by the tech gurus, Hot 8 is definitely the best smartphone currently available in the market. Hot 8 2+32GB is available in 16,999PKR, Hot 8 4+64GB is available for 18,999PKR whereas Hot 8 Lite is available for 12,999PKR.

