Infinix Hot 9 is officially available for customers in Pakistan

Lahore(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020) Infinix, the premium smartphone brand catering to the GenZ with its innovative and state-of-the-art devices, has just launched the successor to its best-selling Hot 8, the Infinix Hot 9. The new phone comes with a 6.6" HD plus infinity O display, 16 MP Quad camera, 5000 mAh battery, and super ample storage. The Hot 9 series feature two variants, 3GB/32GB Rs. 17,999 exclusively available online on Daraz and XPark, and the Infinix Hot 9 4GB/128GB Rs. 22,999, to be available both in stores and online. The device would soon be available in three attractive color options; Violet, Ocean Wave, and Quetzal Cyan.

The Infinix Hot 9 is fitted with a 6.6-inch HD plus Infinity O display, designed to enhance the consumer's viewing experience. The phone runs Android 10 with XOS 6 on top and features a massive 5,000mAh battery, with 4-day battery life. On the front camera, the buyers get an 8 MP primary camera with flashlight, and on the rear, there's a 16MP + 2MP + 2MP camera with auto flash.



"An exciting new addition to the Infinix family, the Hot 9 is the ultimate device for all the people on the go who are looking for the all-in-one solution in their smartphone. With its powerful battery performance, sleek and stylish design, the HOT 9 is going to be the best buy in user-friendly price range. Infinix has always worked to produce devices with powerful features and distinctive designs so our consumers can create their style statements with their smartphones, and enjoy all the cutting-edge features at the same time," said Mr. Joe Hu, CEO of Infinix Pakistan.

The Infinix HOT 9 is a complete package for users looking to spend time on their phones uninterrupted by the worries of charging the device. Up-to-date with the latest design and features, the HOT 9 is an exciting new and budget-friendly addition to the smartphone market.