UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Infinix Hot 9 Is Officially Available For Customers In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:09 PM

Infinix Hot 9 is officially available for customers in Pakistan

Infinix, the premium smartphone brand catering to the GenZ with its innovative and state-of-the-art devices, has just launched the successor to its best-selling Hot 8, the Infinix Hot 9

Lahore(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020) Infinix, the premium smartphone brand catering to the GenZ with its innovative and state-of-the-art devices, has just launched the successor to its best-selling Hot 8, the Infinix Hot 9. The new phone comes with a 6.6" HD plus infinity O display, 16 MP Quad camera, 5000 mAh battery, and super ample storage. The Hot 9 series feature two variants, 3GB/32GB Rs. 17,999 exclusively available online on Daraz and XPark, and the Infinix Hot 9 4GB/128GB Rs. 22,999, to be available both in stores and online. The device would soon be available in three attractive color options; Violet, Ocean Wave, and Quetzal Cyan.

The Infinix Hot 9 is fitted with a 6.6-inch HD plus Infinity O display, designed to enhance the consumer's viewing experience. The phone runs Android 10 with XOS 6 on top and features a massive 5,000mAh battery, with 4-day battery life. On the front camera, the buyers get an 8 MP primary camera with flashlight, and on the rear, there's a 16MP + 2MP + 2MP camera with auto flash.


"An exciting new addition to the Infinix family, the Hot 9 is the ultimate device for all the people on the go who are looking for the all-in-one solution in their smartphone. With its powerful battery performance, sleek and stylish design, the HOT 9 is going to be the best buy in user-friendly price range. Infinix has always worked to produce devices with powerful features and distinctive designs so our consumers can create their style statements with their smartphones, and enjoy all the cutting-edge features at the same time," said Mr. Joe Hu, CEO of Infinix Pakistan.
The Infinix HOT 9 is a complete package for users looking to spend time on their phones uninterrupted by the worries of charging the device. Up-to-date with the latest design and features, the HOT 9 is an exciting new and budget-friendly addition to the smartphone market.

Related Topics

Pakistan Buy Same Price Market Family All Best Top

Recent Stories

Coronavirus contains in district with the cooperat ..

4 minutes ago

South Korean Unification Minister Refutes Reports ..

4 minutes ago

Switzerland Reports 100 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally ..

4 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Saudi Arabia Exceeds 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Police impounded 7215 vehicles of violators ..

4 minutes ago

District administrations strictly imposes 9 to 4 p ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.