Infinix Inaugurates First Official Store In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 08:07 PM

Infinix inaugurates first official store in Karachi

Infinix Mobile, the premium smartphone manufacturer dominating the emerging markets, have launched its first official store in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019) Infinix Mobile, the premium smartphone manufacturer dominating the emerging markets, have launched its first official store in Pakistan.

The Infinix store have opened its doors in Star City Mall (Shop G-29) in Saddar Karachi. In celebration of the inauguration, customers visiting the store during the first three days will get amazing gifts via a lucky draw.

The Infinix store will feature flagship smartphones that will be available for purchase as well as other exclusive in-store deals for Infinix customers. The store will also provide customers with efficient transactions and a more personalized sales service through its highly trained and resourceful staff.

As a brand Infinix is devoted to providing customers with high quality products, efficient delivery and excellent service, as well as a wonderful shopping experience. The in-store staff will be available for any concerns or tech related queries regarding new phones or devices.

Infinix Mobile is a Hong Kong based company which has quickly risen as one of the leading smartphone brands in the world. The company is successfully operating as the top midrange smartphone brand in Pakistan. To view Infinix’s latest range and for a chance to win amazing gifts, visit Infinix store during the inauguration week starting from 2nd August 2019.

