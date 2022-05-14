Infinix #InfinixHOT12GameOn Challenge is here to break all the records!

Infinix, the leading smartphone brand of Pakistan, has introduced the most fun and unique TikTok Challenge #InfinixHOT12GameOn and people cannot help jumping on it

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022) Infinix, the leading smartphone brand of Pakistan, has introduced the most fun and unique TikTok Challenge #InfinixHOT12GameOn and people cannot help jumping on it. Backed up by the voice of the talented rap duo - Young Stunners, this gaming challenge is a part of their new gaming smartphone series i.e Game On HOT 12 with MediaTek Helio G85.For the first time ever, Infinix has unveiled a game based ‘TikTok Filter’ in collaboration with FreeFire which can be used by anyone till 15th may and can get a chance to win exciting gifts from Infinix.

On the launch of this new TikTok Filter, the CEO of Infinix Mr. Joe Hu said: “Infinix has promised to deliver its customers the best and is keen towards its footsteps. We are super proud to enter into a new strategic way of showcasing our new product HOT 12 through a fun TikTok Challenge. The main purpose to start this challenge is to engage more people and provide them with a platform where they can show their creativity.”

This new Infinix X FreeFire gaming filter is giving liberty to the TikTok users to be creative in their own way, do dance moves or show their gaming skills through their TikTok Videos.

Some Famous Tiktokers have also been seen doing the Infinix #InfinixHOT12GameOn Challenge and it has been becoming a great talk of the town on social media. In short, Infinix never fails to attract its customers through amazing campaign ideas every year and is all set to introduce their new song with YoungStunners as well.

Gaming enthusiasts will be able to experience a huge change in gaming quality as HOT 12 is the absolute gaming and entertainment companion for everyone. Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and supporting an immersive 90Hz refresh rate display, Infinix HOT 12 is priced at Rs 26,999 both at online and offline stores. By ordering through Xpark, a free gift of Bluetooth earbuds can be received with Infinix HOT 12.

This exciting challenge of HOT 12 by Infinix has taken away the youngsters by storm and they are just loving it. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the challenge till 15th May, 2022 and get a chance to win the new HOT 12. So, Hurry Up and submit your videos!