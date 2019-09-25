UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Infinix Is All Set To Launch Its Most Anticipated Smartphone, Hot 8 With 5000mAh Big Battery In Pakistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:22 PM

Infinix is all set to launch its most anticipated smartphone, Hot 8 with 5000mAh Big Battery in Pakistan

With a big battery of 5000mAh and a big display of 6.6”, Infinix is leaving its competitors behind and pacing towards becoming the hottest phone of 2019! The Infinix Hot 8 will be officially available in the market from 5th October, 2019.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th September, 2019) Infinix, a leading smartphone brand, is all set to expand its globally acclaimed Hot series portfolio in Pakistan with the all new infinix Hot 8. Hot 8 boasts of Bigger Battery and Bigger Display and Triple Rear Camera setup. Hot 8 will have three variants, Hot 8 2+32GB, Hot 8 4+64GB and Hot 8 Lite. Hot 8 2+32GB will be the first variant to launch. Pre-order will start from 30th September on Daraz.pk and official sales will begin from 5th October both offline and online initially on Daraz.pk for Rs.16,999. First 500 customers to Pre-order Hot 8 will also get Infinix sports Bluetooth handsfree XE07. Hot 8 Lite will be available at Rs.12,999.

All three variants of the Hot 8 series are powered by a big 5000mAh Battery. With a battery of such capacity, users can go days without charging their phone. On the front of all three variants rests a big 6.6-inch HD+ display with a Water Drop notch so that users can enjoy a screen-to-body ratio of 90%. Hot 8 2+32GB and 4+64GB will come with a Triple Rear Camera setup whereas the Hot 8 lite, will feature a Dual Rear Camera setup. For enhanced security, finger print sensor and Face unlock feature can also be found on all three variants. In terms of Operating System, Hot 8 2+32GB and 4+64GB runs the latest Android 9.

0 whereas the Hot 8 lite comes with Android 8.1.

Infinix Hot 8
Infinix Hot 8

Talking about the Hot 8 Series, Infinix Mobility Country Head, Mr. Joe Hu said, “The Infinix HOT series aims to empower young people with boundless entertainment experience fueled by transformative mobile technology. We found that young people desire to connect and share their life with their communities in various ways, such as social networking, gaming, streaming, and partying. With Hot 8 bigger battery, bigger display and other key features, we not only aim to satisfy their entertainment desires, but also inspire them to explore a world of creativity with one device at smaller cost. We inspire them to do more. We hope to maintain the same enthusiasm in our customers with the launch of Hot 8 series. For all three variants, we have set a competitive price and we will soon reveal the launch dates for Hot 8 Lite and Hot 8 4+64GB in Pakistan.”

This smartphone is specifically made for those who are looking for something big in terms of battery and display. To experience the phone first hand make sure to get it upon its release. To get to know more about the Hot 8, visit: http://bit.ly/2L9tU2q

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Water Mobile Visit Young Same Price September October All From Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pesco recovers RS 1.24 million from defaulters

5 minutes ago

EU Proposes Creating Unified Taxonomy for Environm ..

6 minutes ago

70 years of Communist China

6 minutes ago

Water course improvement, poultry scheme launched ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP launches internship programme for nursing gr ..

28 minutes ago

Deutsche Bahn fights heatwaves with white rails

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.