Infinix is all set to launch its most anticipated smartphone, Hot 8 with 5000mAh Big Battery in Pakistan

With a big battery of 5000mAh and a big display of 6.6”, Infinix is leaving its competitors behind and pacing towards becoming the hottest phone of 2019! The Infinix Hot 8 will be officially available in the market from 5th October, 2019.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019) Infinix, a leading smartphone brand, is all set to expand its globally acclaimed Hot series portfolio in Pakistan with the all new Infinix Hot 8. Hot 8 boasts of Bigger Battery and Bigger Display and Triple Rear Camera setup. Hot 8 will have three variants, Hot 8 2+32GB, Hot 8 4+64GB and Hot 8 Lite.Hot 8 2+32GB will be the first variant to launch. Pre-order will start from 30th September on Daraz.pk and official sales will begin from 5th October both offline and online initially on Daraz.pk for Rs.16,999.First 500customers toPre-order Hot 8 will also get Infinix Sports Bluetooth handsfree XE07. Hot 8 Lite will be available at Rs.12,999.

All three variants of the Hot 8 series are powered by a big 5000mAh Battery. With a battery of such capacity, users can go days without charging their phone. On the front of all three variants rests a big 6.6-inch HD+ display with a Water Drop notch so that users can enjoy a screen-to-body ratio of 90%. Hot 8 2+32GB and 4+64GB will come with a Triple Rear Camera setup whereas the Hot 8 lite, will feature a Dual Rear Camera setup. For enhanced security, finger print sensor and Face unlock feature can also be found on all three variants. In terms of Operating System, Hot 8 2+32GB and 4+64GB runs the latest Android 9.

Talking about the Hot 8 Series, Infinix Mobility Country Head, Mr. Joe Hu said, “The Infinix HOT series aims to empower young people with boundless entertainment experience fueled by transformative mobile technology. We found that young people desire to connect and share their life with their communities in various ways, such as social networking, gaming, streaming, and partying. With Hot 8 bigger battery, bigger display and other key features, we not only aim to satisfy their entertainment desires, but also inspire them to explore a world of creativity with one device at smaller cost. We inspire them to do more. We hope to maintain the same enthusiasm in our customers with the launch of Hot 8 series. For all three variants, we have set a competitive price and we will soon reveal the launch dates for Hot 8 Lite and Hot 8 4+64GB in Pakistan.”

This smartphone is specifically made for those who are looking for something big in terms of battery and display. To experience the phone first hand make sure to get it upon its release.