Infinix is geared up to launch Pakistan’s first 32MP In-display Selfie Camera phone, S5

32MP In-display selfie camera, 6.6” punch Hole display, Quad Rear Camera and Elegant design, Infinix S5 is a feature-rich smartphone that is pacing towards becoming the hottest phone of 2019! The Infinix S5 will be officially available in the market from 25th November, 2019.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019) Leading smartphone brand Infinix is gearing up to expand its S series portfolio in Pakistan with the new Infinix S5. For the launch of this new addition, Infinix has partnered with Pakistan’s A-list celebrity Sana Javed. Infinix S5 comes with a 32MP In-display selfie camera, a beautiful 6.6” punch hole display, outstanding quad rear camera setup and first of its kind crystal feather pattern design. Infinix S5 will come in three different variants, S5 Lite, S5 4+64GB and S5 6+128GB. The official sale for Infinix S5 4+64GB and S5 6+128GB will begin from 25th November both offline and online exclusively on daraz.pk. Infinix S5 4+64GB will come with a price tag of Rs. 23,999 whereas Infinix S5 6+128GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 27,999.Those who will buy S5 online from Daraz.pk will get free Infinix Xband along with the phone.

All the three variants of Infinix S5 will boast a 6.6” punch hole displayallowing users to enjoy a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5%. S5 4+64GB and S5 6+128GB will feature a 32MP In-display selfie camera with HDR+ backlit selfies andquad rear camera setup. On the other hand the S5 lite will feature a triple rear camera setup with 16MP In-display selfie camera. All three variants of S5 are powered by a big 4000mAh. For enhanced security, finger print sensor and face unlock feature can be found on all three variants. In terms of Operating System, all three variants will run on Android 9.0 with XOS 5.5.

Talking about Infinix S5, Infinix Mobility Country Head, Mr. Joe Hu said, “Infinix S5 is the first smartphone in Pakistan to offer a 32MP In-display Selfie camera and 6.6” Punch hole display available at a competitive price. At Infinix, we understand the needs of customers and therefore we offer them the latest technology at an affordable price. S5 is a powerful device that offers both style and superior performance to the users.For all three variants, we have set a competitive price so that everyone can use and make the most out of it.”

S series is a mid-budget series designed for selfie enthusiasts. The series is globally known for delivering smartphones with exceptional selfie camera.

With Infinix S5, the brand has strengthened its S series portfolio.

To experience the phone first hand make sure to get it upon its release.

S5 and S5 Lite specifications: