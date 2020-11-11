UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Infinix Launches Mega 11.11 Sale For Its Devices Exclusively On Daraz.pk

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:45 PM

Infinix Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices Exclusively on Daraz.pk

Infinix Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand has partnered with Daraz to offer massive discounts on its wide range of innovative smartphones

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th November, 2020) Infinix Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand has partnered with Daraz to offer massive discounts on its wide range of innovative smartphones. The Daraz 11.11 ‘Super Sale’ is launched from 11th November to 17th November, 2020, during this fascinating extravaganza, a wide range of Infinix mobiles like Zero8, Note 7, Hot 10, Smart 5 to name a few can be purchased at unbelievable discounts of up to Rs.4000. Infinix Note 7 (6 + 128) is exclusively available on daraz at an attractive price of Rs.23,999.
Retaining the legacy of largest selling smartphone brand of Pakistan on Daraz Infinix broke all records last year during the “Mega Sale” weeks on Daraz. This time around Infinix is here once again to offer more exciting offers to its customers. Infinix has been making sure to provide the best experience to the consumers in terms of quality and price.
Infinix mega offers on Daraz
Infinix smartphone
Actual Price
Discount offer
Infinix Note 7 (6/128)
RRP 27,999
Up to 23,999
Infinix Note 7 Lite (4/64)
RRP 21,999
Up to 19,649
Infinix Note 7 Lite (4/128)
RRP 23,999
Up to 21,599
Infinix Hot 10 (4/64)
RRP 20,999
Up to 19,499
Infinix Smart 5 (2/32)
RRP 14,999
Up to 13,499

"Infinix believes in giving back to its customers, and with our participation in this year’s biggest sale event i.

e. 11.11 we aim to enhance customer satisfaction and are all set to break all previous records!" said Mr. Joe Hu, CEO of Infinix Pakistan.
With the brand spirit of challenging the norms, Infinix smart devices are designed specifically for young people who want to stand out, reach out, and in sync with the world. Therefore, if you are looking for a new smartphone, you don't have to wait for this is just the right time. Get ready to hunt for the best deals and discounts at Infinix Daraz 11.11 Mobile Week, 2020.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Mobile Young Sale Price November 2020 Event All From Best

Recent Stories

NCOC decides to ban large public gatherings amid f ..

2 minutes ago

ADNOC LNG signs long-term LNG supply agreements wi ..

5 minutes ago

Vivo collaborates with Daraz for Pakistan’s Bigg ..

8 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahr ..

20 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini ..

35 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Polish President on Indep ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.