Infinix Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices Exclusively on Daraz.pk

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th November, 2020) Infinix Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand has partnered with Daraz to offer massive discounts on its wide range of innovative smartphones. The Daraz 11.11 ‘Super Sale’ is launched from 11th November to 17th November, 2020, during this fascinating extravaganza, a wide range of Infinix mobiles like Zero8, Note 7, Hot 10, Smart 5 to name a few can be purchased at unbelievable discounts of up to Rs.4000. Infinix Note 7 (6 + 128) is exclusively available on daraz at an attractive price of Rs.23,999.

Retaining the legacy of largest selling smartphone brand of Pakistan on Daraz Infinix broke all records last year during the “Mega Sale” weeks on Daraz. This time around Infinix is here once again to offer more exciting offers to its customers. Infinix has been making sure to provide the best experience to the consumers in terms of quality and price.

Infinix mega offers on Daraz

Infinix smartphone

Actual Price

Discount offer

Infinix Note 7 (6/128)

RRP 27,999

Up to 23,999

Infinix Note 7 Lite (4/64)

RRP 21,999

Up to 19,649

Infinix Note 7 Lite (4/128)

RRP 23,999

Up to 21,599

Infinix Hot 10 (4/64)

RRP 20,999

Up to 19,499

Infinix Smart 5 (2/32)

RRP 14,999

Up to 13,499

"Infinix believes in giving back to its customers, and with our participation in this year’s biggest sale event i.

e. 11.11 we aim to enhance customer satisfaction and are all set to break all previous records!" said Mr. Joe Hu, CEO of Infinix Pakistan.

With the brand spirit of challenging the norms, Infinix smart devices are designed specifically for young people who want to stand out, reach out, and in sync with the world. Therefore, if you are looking for a new smartphone, you don't have to wait for this is just the right time. Get ready to hunt for the best deals and discounts at Infinix Daraz 11.11 Mobile Week, 2020.