Infinix Launches Sleek And Stunning NOTE 11 With 6.7” AMOLED Display

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:17 AM

Infinix brings an end to the wait for the most anticipated AMOLED display smartphone in Pakistan, available for just PKR 29,999, with the launch of the Infinix NOTE 11 AMOLED Stunner

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021) Infinix brings an end to the wait for the most anticipated AMOLED display smartphone in Pakistan, available for just PKR 29,999, with the launch of the Infinix NOTE 11 AMOLED Stunner. This will be the first time for a smartphone with a superior 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display to be sold in this price range in the country.

The Infinix NOTE 11 comes in a 7.9mm wide ultra-sleek, lightweight design, with 400 layers of Nano-coating and mirror-quality reflectiveness, which is available in three individual colour shades inspired by the Milky Way: the Graphite Black, Celestial Snow, and Glacier Green. Embedded with a full HD+ Waterdrop display, the Infinix NOTE 11 supports the AndroidTM 11 operating system and comes in 2 variants: 4GB and 6GB.

Unveiling the spectacular new smartphone model in Pakistan, Joe Hue, CEO Infinix Pakistan, stated, “We are excited for the launch of the NOTE 11 series with which Infinix has chosen to challenge the industry norms by offering the most premium devices equipped with cutting-edge technology and trendy design elements to its esteemed users all around the world.”

Infinix aims to bring to its users a high quality smartphone experience, by offering ease, innovation, and affordability through its tailored devices.

The AMOLED display offers better viewing experience with truly vivid colour quality and brightness, even under direct sunlight, and is easy on the eyes. The handset carries a 5000mAh battery that lasts all day long, with a 33W super-fast charging capacity that is TUV-Certified for safe charging.

The Infinix NOTE 11 AMOLED Stunner carries a rear quad camera setup, with a 50MP f/1.6 wide aperture camera that allows moments to be captured in their finest details. The handset also features a 16MP front camera with exceptional quality for selfies and video calls, supporting 1080p quality at 30fps video recording. The smartphone is equipped with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC gaming-focused dual chipset processor, which has a pair of Cortex-A75 CPU and 6GB RAM.

The Infinix NOTE 11 Stunner is now available for pre-order from its retailer website Daraz.pk. Infinix is the first official Diamond Co-Sponsor for Daraz 11.11 annual mega sale, and is offering up to 30% discount on the newly launched smartphone line-up of HOT, Zero, and the NOTE series, along with other devices.

