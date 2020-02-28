UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Infinix Makes Headlines As The First Smartphone Brand With Manufacturing Facility In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 08:00 PM

Infinix Makes Headlines as the first Smartphone brand with Manufacturing Facility in Pakistan

Infinix, with its latest and high-quality premium products, is one of the leading smartphone brands in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th February, 2020) Infinix, with its latest and high-quality premium products, is one of the leading smartphone brands in Pakistan. It has continued growing stronger, and one of the primary reasons is the company’s continuous investment and contribution to the economic and labor empowerment in the country. Now very proudly Infinix becomes the first smartphone brand manufacturing in Pakistan.

Fully aligning with the country’s initiative of "Made in Pakistan", the company keeps growing its investment to contribute to turn the country into a regional tech hub, and it just got one step further towards its mission and local commitmentto put Pakistan on road to progress and prosperity.

This Chinese smartphone brand's manufacturing facility being located in the country helps prevent unnecessary worry of Corona Virus and the inaccessibility of newest Infinix products, and also fulfills its aim of playing its role in empowering the local labor, and particularly women, as 60% of the workforce working in the Infinix Pakistan factory are women.

The manufacturing vicinity was also visited by the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Li Bijian, who applauded Infinix’s contribution in promoting local employment in the country.

Talking about their company mission, CEO of Infinix Pakistan Mr. Joe Hu said, “Infinix’s vision as a company is to enrich our customer’s experiences, whether it is through our products, or what goes in their manufacturing. To be able to play a small part in the empowerment of the labor force in Pakistan, and particularly the women of the country is an important step further towards our mission.”

Infinix has currently been marked as the largest mobile phone production and assembly company in Pakistan. The existing factory produces 3 million units per year. All the local products selling in the country are being manufactured in the factories that are churning out smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Mobile China Company Road Progress Hub Women All Million Employment

Recent Stories

Brussels Airlines Cuts 30% of Flights to Northern ..

3 minutes ago

Three MNAs from Dir Districts call on prime minist ..

3 minutes ago

PTI leader for all out arrangements for coronaviru ..

3 minutes ago

DHO sets up control room to deal with potential co ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Publish Secret Archive Files on WWII Gen ..

3 minutes ago

Efforts being made across the province to protect ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.