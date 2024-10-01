Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

Join the TikTok Challenge for a Chance to New Exciting Rewards

Lahore (akistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Infinix, a tech brand designed for young consumers, has launched the Infinix Mobile Video Awards (MVA) 2024 on TikTok. This vlog competition aims to empower young creators worldwide with the slogan “Capture Your Own Story” and the theme “Your Story, Your Style.” Participants are encouraged to share their unique vlog creations using the hashtags #InfinixMVA, #YourStoryYourStyle, and #infinixpakistan, as well as by using a specially developed TikTok filter. The competition has started and will continue until November 30th. Therefore, ensure to submit your entries for the chance to win exciting rewards.

Celebrating the New Canvas for a Global Youth Ethnography

At its core, the MVA created by Infinix is a platform that elevates vlogging from a social media trend into an art form. Powered by the Infinix ZERO Series, the MVA aims to inspire global youth to explore the artistic potential of vertical filmmaking, encouraging them to step out of their comfort zones and create unique content from indoors to outdoors. This initiative is focused on fostering creativity, encouraging cultural exchange, and showcasing the authentic, vibrant lives of young people across the world. By offering a platform for vlogs, which are born from the creativity of young users, Infinix is laying the foundation for a global youth ethnography—an expansive, integrated collection of stories that reflect the diverse realities of our times.

Continuing the slogan from the previous year, “Capture Your Own Story,” this year's MVA theme is “Your Story, Your Style.” This signifies Infinix's aim to create a simple, easily replicable approach for personal style expression, encouraging young people to explore their dream destinations and capture exciting stories from their unique perspectives.

"Our goal is to curate high-quality content from diverse perspectives and pioneering standards and to showcase these exceptional creations to a wider audience, influencing future creators. At Infinix, vlogging is more than just a social media trend; it is a powerful medium for self-expression and cultural exchange. We aim to encourage young creators to explore the world around them and push the boundaries of what can be achieved with a smartphone through MVA Infinix wants to provide local talent a platform to be viewed internationally," said Lake Hu, Vice General Manager, and Chief Marketing Officer of Infinix.

In anticipation of MVA 2024, Infinix ZERO 40 features a cutting-edge 2K front and rear vlogging camera and pro-stable video capabilities, 50MP ultra-wide lenses, seamless GoPro integration, and advanced AI-powered tools like AI Vlog. These innovative features are crafted to inspire greater creativity and freedom of expression in vlogging, empowering participants to push the limits of mobile videography and elevate their storytelling to new heights.



Join the MVA Revolution: Enter for a Chance to Win Exciting Prizes!

To participate in the Infinix Mobile Video Awards (MVA), follow these simple steps:

Follow the official Infinix Pakistan TikTok account.

Search for the hashtag #InfinixMVA and click “Join this hashtag” to start recording your vlog, or use the “Your Story, Your Style” filter designed for this competition to showcase your creativity.

Once your video is ready, post it with the hashtags #InfinixMVA, #YourStoryYourStyle and #infinixpakistan making sure that your post is set to “Public.”

The rewards for this year’s MVA are as exciting as the competition itself. Additionally, there are five major awards, each recognizing two winners in categories like Best Creative Award, Best Storytelling Award, Best Film Editing Award, Most Popular Award, and an Honorable Judges' Mention. Winners in these categories will also be awarded with exciting gifts. This is your chance to showcase your creativity and storytelling skills globally!

The MVA 2024 is officially underway and will run until November 30th, when the winners will be announced. Following this announcement, an exclusive Infinix Youth Dialogue Session will take place, allowing selected participants to engage directly with esteemed judges. This interactive session will enable them to share their creative inspirations and gain valuable insights from the judges' experiences.

Raise your phone, open TikTok, and start creating with confidence! Every story is vital to the global narrative—let yours be heard.