UrduPoint.com

Infinix NOTE 12 With MediaTek Helio G96 - Now Available To Order On Xpark And Daraz!

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 02:12 PM

Infinix NOTE 12 with MediaTek Helio G96 - now available to order on Xpark and Daraz!

Infinix, Pakistan’s highest selling smartphone brand; is now taking orders for the most powerful NOTE 12 with MediaTek Helio G96 available on Xpark and Daraz

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022) Infinix, Pakistan’s highest selling smartphone brand; is now taking orders for the most powerful NOTE 12 with MediaTek Helio G96 available on Xpark and Daraz. Delivering lightning fast performance on a massive 6.67” true AMOLED display, the device is all set to take the stage by storm with its excellent user experience. Infinix NOTE 12 with up to 13GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is now available to order on Xpark and Daraz for Rs 39,999 along with a free gift of Bluetooth earbud.

Offering an immense 6.7” FHD + true color AMOLED display, Infinix NOTE 12 is a treat for gamers and users who consume content on their smartphones. It also comes with an extended RAM of up to 13GB i.e. 8GB built-in RAM and 5GB additional RAM which not only accelerates NOTE 12 G96’s performance but provides exceptional out of the box performance evident for multitasking.

Talking about the launch of Infinix NOTE 12, Mr.

Joe Hu; CEO Infinix Pakistan said: NOTE 12 series is the embodiment of what makes the young generation different from the rest. NOTE 12 is for the ones who like to go on adventures, is into sports, keeps an eye on the speed, and carries their own unique style.”

A triple camera setup of 50MP ultra camera empowers to click high resolution pictures even in dark. Infinix NOTE 12 comes with a 5000mAh battery and 33 W super charger thus giving the users a much-needed relief from having to recharge their batteries even after minimal usage. Brandishing a sporty, ultra-sleek and fresh outlook; the NOTE 12 comes in several bright and vibrant colors. The users can choose any of the total three – Force Black, Snowfall, and Sapphire Blue – as per their needs and taste.

Starting today, Infinix NOTE 12 G96 is available to order on Xpark and Daraz at a price of Rs. 39,999 along with a free gift of Bluetooth earbuds.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Storm Sports Young All From Click

Recent Stories

New Zealand Prime Minister Confirms Planned Meetin ..

New Zealand Prime Minister Confirms Planned Meetings With Biden, Harris on May 3 ..

1 hour ago
 US, UK Agree to Enhance Defense Cooperation on Art ..

US, UK Agree to Enhance Defense Cooperation on Artificial Intelligence

1 hour ago
 Newly Elected Hong Kong Chief Executive to Visit B ..

Newly Elected Hong Kong Chief Executive to Visit Beijing From May 28-31

2 hours ago
 Tokyo shares close higher 27th May, 2022

Tokyo shares close higher 27th May, 2022

2 hours ago
 Woman attempts suicide in kasur

Woman attempts suicide in kasur

2 hours ago
 2280 litre adulterated milk wasted

2280 litre adulterated milk wasted

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.