Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is just around the corner?

Scrambling to find an outlet to charge... No compatible charger in sight… the constant fear of overcharging…

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 July, 2023) It’s true that smartphone chargers rule every lifestyle. But also, they can’t keep up with changing lifestyles. Take remote working as an example, the pattern requires quick and convenient charge solutions 24/7 such as Wireless charge. Though the local smartphone market has not been introduced to All-Round FastCharge technology till now, recent posts on Infinix Pakistan Facebook page hints so for Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series. Also, with the inclusion of TESLA Science Center, a revolutionary charge breakthrough can be anticipated.

Wondering what an All-Round FastCharge technology of Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series can do? It enables multiple charging solutions as per user’s convenience starting off with a 68W Fast Charge to up to a hassle free 15W wireless charge.

What's interesting is that NOTE 30 Pro can also function as power bank via Reverse Charge feature. This means it can charge other devices through wired or wireless reverse charge, including iPhones as well. In short, NOTE 30 Pro series All-Round FastCharge is quick, convenient, safe and power packed leveraging multiple charging options one can think of.

Leading the possibilities of electric charge in smartphones, TESLA Science Center has left no roon when it comes to providing users with the convenience of All-Round FastCharge. So far, it’s safe to say that Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series will be changing the realm of smartphone charging solutions available in the market. But will have to wait till Infinix announces an official launch date for the series.