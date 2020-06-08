UrduPoint.com
Infinix Note 7 Speed King, Now Comes In 4GB/64GB

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 02:15 PM

Infinix Note 7 Speed King, now comes in 4GB/64GB

Infinix, a premium online-driven smartphone brand designed for the young generation, following the success of Note 7now the Infinix Note 7also comes in 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM in more attractive price of Rs. 24,999

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th June, 2020)

24,999.With 48MP Quad Rear Camera, capable of shooting high detailed pictures and videos, MediaTek Helio G70 chipset & a 6.95” HD+ Infinity-O display. The Note 7 series consists of three variants i.e.

6GB+128GB (Rs.28, 999), 4GB+128GB (Rs.26, 999) and newly added option of 4GB+64GB. Infinix Note 7 is available on XPark, Daraz and stores near youin 3 mesmerizing colors such as, Forest Green, Aether Black and Bolivia Blue with subtle patterns in the reflective back.
Note 7 boasts with 48MP Quad Camera, allowing users to create ultra-high-resolution photos & videosunder a diverse range of lighting conditions.

No matter whether it is a beautiful sunset, a backlight street view, a selfie or even highlights from a night out, the camera is able to capture it all-- with crystal clear clarity and lifelike beauty.
“At Infinix, we are highly committed to our consumers and providing them with the best of the experiences through our cutting-edge devices.

We are happy to provide our consumers these offers on their favorite Infinix devices and hope that we can continue to strengthen their smartphone experience.

” said Mr. Joe Hu, CEO Infinix Pakistan.
Packed with a 6.95’’ HD + Infinity-O displayand MediaTek Helio G70 CPU performance, NOTE 7 makes for a well-rounded phone that seamlessly bridges daily work and play - For those who want to be efficient during working hours & also want to experience immersive gaming.

Its high-definition Infinity-O display and strong CPU performance can offer a fantastic viewing experience and smooth multitasking capabilities for whenever users are video calling, playing games, watching their favorite videos, or just about anything.

The big 5000mAh battery is going to support the users in all conditions with a longer screen on time. The 18W super-fast charge is also something that is a new step towards keeping up with the fast paced lifestyle of consumers.
NOTE 7 can accurately sense movement and stability as well as the amplitude and eliminate it, creating super steady action shots; this enables users to effortlessly take high motion videos without the blur and shakiness, instantly immortalizing otherwise fleeting moments of fun.

Furthermore, a 16MP front camera means that every selfie user take can be stunning, turning a selfie into a self-portrait in just one second. Hurry-up and grab your Note 7 according to your best fit now.

