Infinix Note 8 a master piece of year 2020 is available across Pakistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th November, 2020) Infinix, a leading smartphone brand of Pakistan known for its innovative, state-of-the-art devices has released the latest Note 8 series in online and offline markets across the country. Powered with the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and equipped with a 64MP six ultra HD camera setup, the Note 8 and Note 8i is available in Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 26,999 respectively.

Exudes sleekness and power, the all-rounder phone is targeted at the mid-to-high end market segment and comes with a high-performance MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, the biggest dual front camera screen, and world’s first 64MP Ultra HD 6 cameras. The phone uses a super-wide 6.

95″ Dual Infinity-O Display with a dual hole-punch cutout for a 16 MP Selfie camera with a portrait sensor next to it.

“Ever since the announcement of the Note 8 series – the feedback from the consumers has led us to believe in the success of this all-rounder phone. The Note 8 is made for consumers of all kinds, from youngsters, to professionals, we are hopeful this powerful device can fulfill all the expectations of the customers,” said the CEO of Infinix Pakistan, Mr. Joe Hu.

The Infinix Note 8 is available in three beautiful colors, Deepsea Luster, Silver Diamond, and Iceland Fantasy and the Note 8i is available in Obsidian Black, Tranquil Blue, and Ice Diamond color options.