Infinix Note 8, announced with 64MP quad camera and a MediaTek Helio G80

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th November, 2020) Infinix, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand has announced a new addition to their mid-range Note series, the Infinix Note 8 and Note 8i. Boasting a beautiful new design packed with innovative features like six AI cameras including a 64MP sensor and powered by MediaTek Helio G80, the all-rounder smartphone will be officially available for pre-order with a special gift from Daraz for Rs. 29,999 from 23rd Nov.

The Infinix Note 8 features Pakistan’s first quad-camera setup with 64MP primary lens, 2MP macro, 2MP depth, and AI Lens with quad-LED flash under 30k price band. It has a 6.95” HD+ display with a 16MP dual Infinity-O display for selfie and powered by the MediaTek Helio G80, the device is available with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also packs a 5,200mAh battery with type-C 18W fast charging support. The phone would be available in Deepsea Luster, Silver Diamond, and Iceland Fantasy color options.

The Infinix Note 8i boasts a 6.78-inch HD+ display and features the same specifications as the Note 8 except from camera. Note 8i is packed with 48MP quad rear camera and 8MP single punch-hole camera for selfies. It would be available in Obsidian Black, Tranquil Blue, and Ice Diamond color options in the price tag of Rs. 26,999 only.

On the announcement of the new device, Mr. Joe Hu, CEO Infinix Pakistan, said, “After the success of the Infinix Note 7 launched earlier this year, we have reworked the mobile phone landscape in Pakistan by giving our consumers what they need. Curated after carefully analyzing consumer feedback during product development, we are excited to bring forth another powerful device from the Note series that will greatly impress the consumers.”

Infinix has once again outdone itself with an excellent model that is targeted at the mid-to-high end market segment.