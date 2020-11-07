Infinix Note 8 – Re-shaping the 64MP Quad Camera Realm!

The Infinix Note series is the epitome of elegance and a gesture of poetic justice being done to a phone in terms of camera, processing etc. Any phone from the Note series never ceases to amaze the consumers, its last offering the Infinix Note 7 had performed marvelously in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th November, 2020) The Infinix Note series is the epitome of elegance and a gesture of poetic justice being done to a phone in terms of camera, processing etc. Any phone from the Note series never ceases to amaze the consumers, its last offering the Infinix Note 7 had performed marvelously in Pakistan. According to our sources (read global launches) The next big wave of the Note series is yet to arrive with Infinix Note 8. The brand isn't stopping from drumming up its hype that will power the phone. Infinix has dropped quite a lot of views as to what to expect.

Let’s cut to the chase& find out:

What is it?

What features do we get?

What will be the cost?

To be honest; a good camera is an essential must-have for today’s content centric generation. Creating content, be it of self-perception or of one’s surroundings has become a way to express one’s self in today’s lifestyle. Meeting that demand with huge success, Infinix camera phones have been among the best around and with Note 8, the brand takes a huge leap forward. It offers a revolutionary 64 - megapixel quad camera with portrait, macro, and AI lens with the quad flashlight.

Hold one; there's more to come. It also possesses a 16 - megapixel dual front camera with a portrait lens and dual flashlight. On the whole, the image quality from the camera range offered seems to be great, and part of it what makes it extra well is the ultra HD 6 cameras. Indeed, a big deal for people obsessed with clicking pictures and selfies.

Moving on, Infinix Note 8 has worked hard to refine the look as it shines with a stylish glass front, curvy edges with dual-color gradient at the back. One of the most intriguing questions about the Note 8 is whether the phone will be a paradise for gamers? Yes, it has the MediaTekHelio G80 chip on board, built for gamers by gaming experts, to provide excellent gaming performance.

As for how much the phone will cost, the phone is expected to come under the price range of 32K. As of now, the phone exhibits a good design, looks classy, and the high-quality camera will make your content pop. With so many new premium specs and features coming together; it won't be easy to overlook NOTE 8, a Smartphone that may prove to be great in day to day use.